Chilean Government Urges Parliament to Discuss Pardon for Prisoned Protesters

Santiago, Chile, 21 Mar The Minister Secretary General of the Chilean Presidency, Giorgio Jackson, announced on Monday that the Government will recommend to Parliament that it discuss with “utmost urgency” a controversial amnesty project for protesters arrested during the 2019 wave of protests, known as the “social outbreak”. “For us it is important in terms of human rights (...), and it goes along the lines of being able to close, review and hopefully heal certain wounds left by the social outbreak in our society,” Jackson said in a press release. Once the order of “high urgency” is officially elevated, the Senate will have approximately fifteen days to decide on the rule, which must then be passed in the Chamber of Deputies. The bill seeks to grant amnesty to those who committed crimes during the social outbreak of 2019, a wave of massive protests that left about thirty people dead, thousands injured, allegations of human rights violations by security forces and numerous episodes of violence with looting and arson . The initiative was presented by a group of left-wing parliamentarians and became one of the most thorny issues in the last months of the term of office of conservative Sebastián Piñera, who left office on March 11 and repudiated the project. While the right wing rejects the idea of forgiveness and maintains that “in Chile there are no political prisoners,” the left denounces that during this social crisis there was “a disproportionate state response followed by mass arrests and multiple criminal proceedings.” The urgency to this initiative arose from a request made last week to the Executive by the senator and alleged victim of police violence, Fabiola Campillai, who added that “with this, the humanitarian sense of every parliamentarian will be appealed.” At first, the current president, the leftist Gabriel Boric, positioned himself in favor and without conditions of approving the amnesty, but later, during the election campaign, in November 2021, he said that “it is not acceptable to think of a pardon for all.” Relatives of detainees, associations and supporters of the cause have been taking to the streets for more than two years reporting abuse of pretrial detention, slow judicial proceedings and the use of specialized legislation to criminalize protests. Several agencies point out that there are no definitive figures on the number of people still in detention, although the Public Prosecutor's Office stated in May 2021 that there were 25.