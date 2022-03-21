Central African Republic starts peace talks without opposition

The Central African Republic, which has been in the midst of civil war since 2013, started talks for peace on Monday, but without inviting rebel groups, so the opposition decided to boycott the negotiations.

Hundreds of people, including representatives of the ruling party and civil society, attended the opening ceremony at the national assembly.

“We are all mobilized around ideas for peace... There is no taboo subject,” said President Faustin Archange Touadera.

At the end of 2020, the president promised to hold the so-called Republican Dialogue for Reconciliation after his controversial re-election. The objective of the dialogue is to “restore peace and security”.

The political opposition had demanded these talks, but he was surprised when last week the president announced that they would start on Monday and last only one week.

On Sunday, the opposition as a whole announced virtually that they were going to boycott the talks because the rebels had not been invited.

According to regional and diplomatic experts, there is little possibility of improving security in the country without the participation of these groups.

Opposition parties also complained that the agenda did not include any reference to the “question of the post-electoral crisis”.

Less than a third of the electorate was able to cast their vote in December 2020, since most of the country is in the hands of armed groups.

Classified by the UN as the second least developed country in the world, the Central African Republic has been in the midst of a bloody civil war since a coup d'état in 2013.

