Carlos Vela scores again and LAFC walks steadily

Los Angeles (USA), 21 Mar Mexico's Carlos Vela scored again this Sunday in another victory for Los Angeles FC (LAFC), which after four rounds of the new MLS season remains undefeated with three wins and one draw. The LAFC added their second consecutive win by coming back at home from Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1. The Canadian team went ahead in the 12th minute with a goal from Tristan Blackmon, but LAFC reacted with two goals from Ryan Hollingshead and one from Vela after a reject from the rival goalkeeper. LAFC leads the Western Conference with 10 points alongside Real Salt Lake, which on Saturday beat Nashville SC 2-1. Two more matches were played this Sunday. With a goal by Uruguayan Diego Fagundez, Austin FC drew 1-1 at home against Seattle Sounders FC while the Columbus Crew, which remains undefeated, scratched a draw in the discount and away against NY Red Bulls thanks to a goal “in extremis” by Darlington Nagbe. In Saturday's matches, a new hit by Inter Miami stood out, which has had three defeats in a row and does not yet know what it is like to win this season. Inter Miami lost to FC Cincinnati 3-1 and have only one point so far, but at least they have the consolation that Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal of the season this Saturday. Another who premiered as a goalscorer this course was Uruguayan Facundo Torres, who with a header led Orlando City to a valuable 0-1 away win over Mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez's Los Angeles Galaxy. After a good start with two wins in a row, the Galaxy have now chained two consecutive defeats. Nor does New York City FC, the champion of last season and lost this time by 0-2 with a Philadelphia Union that is pitched, which is the leader of the Eastern Conference with 10 points and has yet to know the defeat. In the East, in addition to Philadelphia and Columbus, Chicago Fire FC remains undefeated, which beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1. Chicago also took the joy of seeing the first goal in the MLS of Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored a penalty. Another team that ended the day with a big smile was Charlotte FC. After making history with their spectacular home debut (nearly 75,000 spectators, the largest stadium attendance in the entire MLS career), Charlotte scored their first win in their newly opened career by beating New England Revolution 3-1. The most exciting match of the weekend was played by Atlanta United FC and CF Montréal. The Canadians placed the 1-3 thanks to a penalty by Honduran Romell Quioto, but Atlanta, which had started winning with a goal by Venezuelan Josef Martinez, equalized the match by playing with ten and in the last minutes thanks to a goal by Argentinian Thiago Almada and a goal in the discount and missing by Brooks Lennon. However, the big figure of the day was Colombian-American Jesús Ferreira, who hit a treble in 10 minutes to shape FC Dallas' 4-1 rout against Portland Timbers. In addition, Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-1 with a goal by Spaniard Alejandro Pozuelo; Minnesota United defeated San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 with a goal from Paraguay's Luis Amarilla; and Houston Dynamo FC and Colorado Rapids tied 1-1.