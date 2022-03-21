Brazil's most rookies wait against Chile and Bolivia thinking about Qatar 2022

Rio de Janeiro, 21 Mar The most novice players among those called by Brazil for the matches against Chile and Bolivia for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers hope to have the opportunity to play in both matches and to surprise, with the intention of being counted in the final squad for the World Cup. This was stated by winger Guilherme Arana, Atlético Mineiro player, and Gabriel Martinelli, English Arsenal forward, in a virtual press conference they gave this Monday, when they met with Canarinha for Thursday's matches with Chile at the Maracaná stadium and with Bolivia on March 29 in La Paz. Both were members of the Brazilian team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and rose to the absolute. Martinelli was called up for the first time to the team led by Tite and Arana will get a second chance. “These matches are important tests. The World Cup is very close. We need to seize these opportunities. The most rookies have to take advantage of training and what those who have the most experience can teach us,” said the winger who was the Brazilian champion last year with Atlético Mineiro. Arana said that, as he had already been called up once and is no longer so shy, he feels a little more comfortable in the absolute Brazilian national team, which he qualified as a “big family” because of the ability to host, especially since he coincided with several players in the base categories of Canarinha. “I have to show what I do in my club. There's nothing to invent. Tite already knows me and knows my characteristics. If the opportunity arises, I will seize it and for that I need to follow up on my work,” he said. Arana said that he does not feel at a disadvantage because he is still in a Brazilian club and having to compete for position with wingers who play in the most important leagues in the world. “I think, no matter what club I'm in, whether in Europe or Brazil, I have to show my work. I leave that doubt to Professor Tite. I am focused on my work and if the opportunity arises I will take it,” he said. In the same way, Martinelli said that he will show the best he has, especially the good work he has been doing at Arsenal, to “conquer my space” in the Brazilian national team. “There are a lot of quality players, but I'm going to dedicate myself to the maximum and do my best to find that place. It's a kid's dream to be here. I think every player always dreams of playing for the national team. I managed to reach the main one and I will work hard to win that quota (for Qatar)”, he said. Martinelli admitted that Brazil's lead spots for the Qatar World Cup are among the most disputed, as he has to compete with players like Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesús or Rafinha. “Being able to play inside and out can help me (to be on the final list). I can act in both positions. I'm going to fight for that quota,” he said. He added that long before attending the Olympic Games, he planned to defend the Brazilian team and not the Italian team, which he could be called up for having dual nationality. CHIEF cm/ag/car