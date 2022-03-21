Brazilian multinational JBS profit soars 345% in 2021

Rio de Janeiro, 21 Mar The Brazilian multinational JBS, one of the largest food companies in the world, achieved a net profit of 20,486.6 million reais in 2021 (about 4,181 million dollars at the current exchange rate), 345.5 percent more than in 2020, according to the annual balance sheet released on Monday. The company closed 2021 with record revenues, with a turnover of 350,695 million reais (71,570.4 million dollars), an increase of 29.8% compared to 2020, thanks to the increase in domestic sales, which accounted for 74.8% of the total sold compared to the 25.2% left by exports. According to the balance sheet, in the fourth quarter of 2021 the multinational company recorded gains of R$6,473 million ($1,321 million), 5.3% more than that obtained between October and December 2020, but with a decline of 14.7% compared to the immediately previous quarter. Adjusted gross operating profit (EBITDA) also broke a record in 2021, with 54.5% growth compared to 2020, reaching R$45,662 million ($9,318 million). “These results prove our operational excellence, the excellent work of our 250,000 employees and the ability to deliver both short-term returns and growth,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, global CEO of JBS, quoted in the report. According to the senior executive, 2021 was marked by “consolidating the foundations” of the company's growth for the coming years with a series of investments that allowed its products to be diversified. In total, the multinational invested $2.1 billion to purchase seven companies (Vivera, Huon, Rivalea, Biotech Foods, Kerry Meats and Meals, King's Company and Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats). The report notes that as of December 2021, the company's gross debt was $16,578 million, 30% higher than it had at the end of 2020 ($12,682 million). The Brazilian group, present in more than 20 countries, including, in addition to Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and China, has a diversified product portfolio, with options ranging from fresh and frozen meats to ready-to-eat dishes. The multinational also markets leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen and biodiesel, among others, distributed to consumers in nearly 200 countries. Its brands include Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Cabaña Las Lilas, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Moy Park and Big Frango, among others. CHIEF mat/cms/cpy