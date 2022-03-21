Brazilian archipelago and Neoenergia advance on electric mobility plan

Recife (Brazil), 21 Mar The Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha and Neoenergia, the subsidiary of the Spanish group Iberdrola, made progress on Monday in the consolidation of their electric mobility plan with the arrival of a fleet of vehicles and the announcement of more supply stations. At an event at the headquarters of the Government of Pernambuco, the state that exercises jurisdiction over the archipelago, Governor Paulo Cámara launched the “Trilha Verde” (Green Path) project, through which 18 electric vehicles will be sent to the islands and 12 supply points will be built. “We are very determined to move forward on this issue, wanting to promote actions like this throughout Brazil,” said Cámara, referring to the regional law that prohibits non-electric vehicles from entering the island as of August 2023. Over the next 7 years, the islands hope to implement and adopt a large fleet of electric vehicles to, starting in 2030, totally restrict the movement of fossil fuel-powered automobiles. The initiative also includes the construction of 2 solar power generation plants, with a storage system for the electricity produced to be used at night by vehicles. In the fleet of new vehicles, which will be sent this week from Recife -the regional capital-, 4 buggies were included, which is the type of car, due to its adventure tourism characteristics, most used on the island, even for the private mobilization of its inhabitants. Among the institutions participating in the project are the Federal University of Pernambuco, the French automotive multinational Renault and the Brazilian electric motor manufacturer WEG, among others. “This is about implementing sustainable development in a preserved ecosystem like Noronha and contributing decisively to the decarbonization process in the various economic segments of the archipelago,” said Saulo Cabral, president of Neoenergia Pernambuco. CHIEF wgm/mat/lll