Borrell: “What happens in Mariupol is a massive war crime”

Brussels, 21 Mar The European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said Monday that Russia is committing "many war crimes" in Ukraine and called what is happening in Mariupol, in the south-east of the country, a "massive war crime". "Russia is really committing many war crimes, that's the word, we have to say it. What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombing and killing everyone, indiscriminately," Borrell told the press upon his arrival at an EU Council of Foreign Ministers. "This is a horrible thing, we have to condemn it in the strongest terms," he added of the situation in Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian troops for more than two weeks under heavy shelling. Borrell assured that the city is "completely destroyed and people are dying." He stated that the EU will continue to "support Ukraine with all our resources" and think about what kind of new sanctions they can promote, "especially related to energy". Later, together with the Community Defense Ministers, they will discuss in a videoconference with the head of Ukrainian Defense, Oleksii Reznikov, "how can we continue to help". To a question about Russia's alleged use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, Borrell replied: "Yes, they are doing it" adding that it is "using all its military capabilities." "The problem is that they are using military capabilities against civilians. It is not a war, it is a massive destruction of a country without any consideration for the law of war. Because war also has rules," Borrell stressed. For the head of community diplomacy, it is "important to say that, legally, international courts have already condemned this invasion" and that, "morally", Russia "has lost any kind of basis, because what it is doing is completely outside all kinds of laws governing war." "It's not a war, it's the destruction of people who are suffering incredibly," he insisted, considering that "Russia, (and its president, Vladimir) Putin, deserve the strongest condemnation of the civilized world." Borrell also said that he hopes that today the EU Foreign and Defence Ministers will approve the so-called "Strategic Compass", the new community defence and security strategy for the next ten years. "It's not the answer to the Ukrainian war, but it's part of the answer," he said. He explained that they have been working on that document for the past two years and that, when they started the process, "we could not imagine that, at the last moment of the adoption, the situation would be so bad and that Europe was going to face such a challenge". "It is time to reflect on the future of Europe's ability to tackle challenges such as war. That is why Member States will have to increase their military capabilities, do so in a coordinated manner," he emphasized. He said that, as head of the Common Security and Defence Policy, "we will work to be stronger together militarily and use our capabilities in a more coordinated manner". He also mentioned that they will continue to provide support to Ukraine with a second tranche of the European Peace Support Fund (FEAP), of which the EU has already allocated 500 million euros to finance lethal and non-lethal military material for Ukrainians, and of which Borrell has proposed to use another 500 million euros for that purpose.