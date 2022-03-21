Bolivia is still in the de-escalation and 51.3% are vaccinated against covid

La Paz, 21 Mar Bolivia is still in the de-escalation of covid-19 infections of the fourth wave and 51.3% already have the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to information in the latest report from the Ministry of Health. The Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, indicated on Monday that despite a slight increase in cases last week, this one again recorded a 3% drop in infections. The minister explained that there are four departments of the country's nine that registered increases in positive cases this epidemiological week. Amazonian Pando reported a 220% increase in infections in this epidemiological week compared to the previous week, Cochabamba increased by 90%, Tarija by 50% and La Paz by 20%, according to Auza. While the other six regions reported declines in infections, eastern Santa Cruz, the hardest hit by the pandemic, reported a 40% reduction, and the Amazon Beni 21%. Likewise, Chuquisaca has a 21% decrease in infections, the Potosí highlands recorded a 40% decrease and Oruro 53% fewer cases compared to last epidemiological week. With these data, Bolivia has accumulated 899,787 infections and 21,483 deaths, since the first cases were recorded in the country in March 2020. In the same way, a total of 818,859 patients recovered from the disease were recorded, 59,445 cases are still active and the fatality rate remains at 0.7%. Auza highlighted that the country is still continuing in the de-escalation of cases of the fourth wave of the pandemic and highlighted the results of the vaccination plan against covid-19 that began in the country in January last year. The minister said that vaccination coverage with first doses reaches 65.1%, while with the complete scheme, that is two doses, 51.3% of the vaccinable population over 5 years old already counts. The report emphasizes that 6,048,488 first doses, 4,753,350 second doses, 1,176,026 third doses and 994,961 single doses were applied, which in total are already more than 12.9 of vaccines used in the population. The fourth wave had its most critical moment between the end of December and the beginning of January with days in which there were historical records of more than 14,000 infections a day. Some local authorities spoke of the “end” of the fourth wave of infections, but the Ministry of Health is still keeping the country in de-escalation of cases.