Boeing regrets accident in China and lends itself to help in investigation

New York, 21 Mar Boeing regretted on Monday the crash of one of its 737-800 model aircraft in southern China, claimed to be supporting the airline China Eastern, which operated it, and said it was prepared to assist the Chinese authorities in the investigation. “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern flight MU 5735,” a spokesman for the US manufacturer told Efe hours after the aircraft crashed with 132 passengers in Guangxi province for reasons as yet unknown. Boeing is “working with the airline,” remaining “in touch” with the US National Transportation Safety Council and has a team of technical experts “ready to assist in the investigation” from the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration, he added. The 737-800, which was almost seven years old and had a journey of less than two hours, rushed over a mountain after about fifty minutes of flight, according to data released by the authorities and videos shown in the country's state media. The Chinese state chain added that rescue teams headed to the scene and that the accident, which is seen as the worst civil aviation disaster in China since 2010, caused a wildfire in Teng County of Wuzhou city, Guangxi. In recent years, Boeing has experienced a major crisis due to the pandemic and the accidents of two 737-MAX aircraft - a different model to the one hit today in China - in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed almost 350 people and led to the model being paralyzed worldwide for months.