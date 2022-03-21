Boca vs River: Luis Advíncula and his vehement action that worried DT Xeneize and conditioned his change

Boca vs River: Luis Advíncula was on the verge of expulsion in the superclassic for date 7 of the Argentine League Cup 2022 which was played on Sunday, March 20 at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires.

After 42 minutes of play, Boca Juniors full-back Luis Advíncula was a ball dispute with River Plate player Milton Casco and the referee stopped the match.

Luis Advíncula had received the yellow card warning after 32 minutes. Then there was a foul on Julián Álvarez at 38 'which provoked the rivals' claims and was conditioned to receive a second one and his subsequent expulsion. I was playing on the edge.

Thus, Luis Advíncula jumped on Milton Casco in a showy action, in which the 'Millionario' footballer ended up on the pitch and the Peruvian wingback touching the ball with his back.

However, the referee Darío Herrera whistled, stopped the match, but did not take the foul. The action at that moment caused concern in the Boca Juniors substitute bench and coach Sebastián Battaglia, but fortunately for the Peruvian it did not entail consequences.

The referee paralyzed the actions due to the dramatic fall of the River Plate player and did not consider the fault of Luis Advíncula who by repetition could be expelled. However, the Peruvian defender was changed at halftime and did not return to the field to play the second 45 minutes.

Finally, Boca Juniors beat River Plate 1-0 with goal from Colombian attacker Sebastian Villa at 54′ in the Argentine football superclassic.

River Plate reached the classic after the victory over Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata by the Argentine League. For its part, Boca Juniors beat Estudiantes de La Plata at home for the local tournament.

Boca Juniors coach Sebastián Battaglia lined up with Agustín Rossi; Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Luis Advíncula, Frank Fabra; Juan Ramirez; Pol Fernández, Cristian Medina, Aaron Molinas; Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa.

The River Plate strategist trained with: Franco Armani; Milton Casco; Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Robert Rojas, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Enzo Fernández; Santiago Simon and Julian Alvarez.

RIVER PLATE'S NEXT MATCHES

Defense and Justice vs River Plate

River Plate vs Argentinians Juniors

Banfield vs. River Plate

Cordoba vs River Plate Workshops

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman

BOCA JUNIORS UPCOMING MATCHES

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal

Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors vs Lanus

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors

