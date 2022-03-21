'Boca scored a goal, took too much award': Gallardo, on Villa's goal

Colombiano Sebastián Villa celebra tras anotar el gol con el que Boca Juniors venció a River Plate en Argentina. Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 20 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Agustín Marcarian

Sebastián Villa, one of the most resisted footballers by Boca Juniors fans due to acts of indiscipline last year, but also one of the most talented players on the squad, gave his team the triumph over the River Plate on March 20. Despite the fact that the goal represented that those led by Marcelo Gallardo fell in front of their fans, in the Monumental Stadium, the coach of the cross-band team made him less important and said that his rival got more than he deserved.

The Argentine strategist's statements may be due to the fact that the coffee attacker's goal was due to the lack of communication between goalkeeper Franco Armani and central defender Leandro González Pirez. Both of them, not deciding on the control of a seemingly easy depth ball, gave Villa the opportunity to beat them alive, snatch them away and score. Of course, although he scored the goal, the figure was the cancerbero Agustín Rossi, who saved the Núñez club all kinds of shots.

The coach of the Millionaire was asked if he felt that it was not the best night of his directors and his answer was no. For him, one thing is the result, another, the process of the party, which for the most part was under the rule of River.

“If I had felt that, we wouldn't have generated anything. It is one thing to analyze the result and another to analyze the match. Not that it wasn't our night, we generated 6 or 7 situations. The goalkeeper from Boca was important for us not to convert. It's a classic, it's a hierarchy rival and, if you analyze what the rival did in the first 55 minutes, you'll find that we were much superior. There was no lack of intensity, because we generated situations. We couldn't convert, we lacked forcefulness and efficiency,” he said.

To death with his players, he asked for respect for his players, especially González Pirez, the main one scored in the goal. Beyond the goal, the result was undeserved

After the match, Sebastián Battaglia also talked to the press and, although he hinted that in the second half his team's game was not showy, the players showed strength to hold the score.

“We started well, it was hard for us to have the ball a little later. In the second half we came out to have the ball, we scored the goal. We try to play as equals, fight the ball in the middle of the court, we try to play. We are working very well, we are wanting to grow game by game and from there, to grow as a group and team. In the second half the players showed personality, you can play well or badly, but it was a very important win for us”, he concluded.

KEEP READING: