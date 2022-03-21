Biden thanks US companies that suspended operations in Russia

Washington, 21 Mar The President of the United States, Joe Biden, this Monday thanked the CEOs of several US companies for the support shown to Ukraine with the suspension of operations in Russia. “I am pleased to see US companies do their part by donating to Ukraine and closing their operations (in Russia) without anyone asking them to do so,” Biden said during a meeting with businessmen in Washington. The president stressed that big businessmen “helped a lot to impose sanctions and generate real costs for the Russian economy,” and assured that this “is working.” Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the most emblematic brands in the United States, such as Coca Cola, McDonald's, Starbucks, Google, Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Youtube, announced almost in unison the suspension of their operations and services in Russia. “It was really important what you all did,” Biden thanked. The president reiterated to businessmen the warning made hours before that Russia could be planning massive cyberattacks against the United States. He assured that the US government “is doing its job to be prepared” for this possibility, but also called on the private sector to “invest as much as it can” in cybersecurity. Two days after Biden travels to Brussels to participate in a NATO summit on Ukraine, the president said that Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to find a “divided” Atlantic Alliance, something that has not happened. “I can assure you that NATO has not been stronger and more united in its entire history. And that is largely due to Putin,” he said. He also reiterated his suspicion that Moscow is considering attacking Ukraine with chemical weapons under the pretext that the United States has biological weapons in that country, something that Biden said is “simply false.” Biden will arrive in Brussels on Wednesday night and on Thursday he will participate in three summits: that of NATO leaders, that of the European Union (EU) and another of the G7, before giving a press conference. On Friday he will take off to Poland, where his agenda is not yet too clear, beyond his scheduled meeting on Saturday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, before flying back to Washington. CHIEF ser/laa