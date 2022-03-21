Bastianini holds the lead, but Quartararo approaches and Márquez suffers

Juan Antonio Llados Lombok (Indonesia), 21 Mar Italy's Enea Bastianini (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) held the lead in the provisional world championship standings after the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Lombok circuit, where Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M1) took a step forward in his weaknesses in the rain and Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) ended a fateful weekend of falls with a brutal accident during the “warm up” that caused him to be out for the race. That was the main news of the weekend, as Marc Márquez staged up to four falls, the first three almost always due to lack of grip of the front axle, although at high speed two of them, which were solved with impressive slips on the asphalt, but in the fourth he was literally catapulted by his Repsol Honda up to more than two meters high and after passing through the hospital it ended up being short. That was the best decision of the team, although later it was informed by the Career Management in compliance with the protocol of falls in which any type of concussion occurs. In any case, that loss will do very well for Marc Márquez to recover from two consecutive rounds that are very much to his liking, Argentina and Austin, with a championship that has just begun and in which the leader of the competition, the Italian Enea Bastianini (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) barely scores thirty points. That was the negative note of the weekend, the positive one, rather than the victory of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16), who authoritatively dominated a race that was about to be canceled due to heavy rain and with important electrical equipment, was the performance of the reigning world champion, the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), who to date he did not usually feel comfortable in wet conditions. And at the beginning of the race it gave that impression, because Quartararo started at the top but fell behind, until he took out the honour of the champions and began to climb to finish in a more than meritorious second position, beating two great water specialists such as his compatriot Johann Zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP22), third, and Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), fourth. Behind them are the two Suzuki GSX RRs, Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who are eighth and ninth in the provisional world championship standings, behind Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP). It is surprising to see South African Brad Binder (KTM RC 16) in the top positions of the points table, but Qatar's second place and eighth place here allow it, even beating Quartararo and his teammate Oliveira, although it is true that among the top nine finishers in the world cup there are only ten points away, from the thirty from Bastianini to twenty of up to four pilots, the two brothers Espargaró, Rins and Mir. Marquez, with the “zero” of Indonesia, is in twelfth place, with the eleven points he scored in Qatar. The Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex) is the strongest leader of this championship start, in Moto2, with a victory in Qatar and a more than worthwhile and worked second place in Indonesia, after an unattainable and surprising Somkiat Chantra, who made history by becoming the first winner of that nationality in the history of the motorcycling world championship since it began to be held in 1949. The leader of Moto3 changed despite Andrea Migno, who was on track to maintain that privileged position, but on the last lap he was rammed behind by the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna), sanctioned with a “long lap” for Argentina, which left him unprecedented in his visit to Indonesia, which together with the unappealable victory of Dennis Foggia gave him the first position in the championship. Special mention should be made by the Spaniards Izan Guevara (GasGas) and Carlos Tatay (CFMoto), who finished with Foggia on the podium and, in the case of the second for the first time in their sports career. Sergio García Dols (GasGas), fourth in Mandalika, is second in the world championship just one point behind the Italian. CHIEF JLL/EA