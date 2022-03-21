Australia will increase pressure on technology companies to combat misinformation

Sydney (Australia), 21 Mar The Australian Government announced on Monday that it will present a bill this year to force large technology companies such as Meta (Facebook) and Google to take action against the spread of misinformation and fake news on their digital platforms. “Digital platforms have a responsibility for what appears on their sites and to take action when false or malicious content appears on them,” Australian Minister of Communications Paul Fletcher said in a statement. The bill envisages giving new powers to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) so that it can legally ask digital platforms for information and data on measures taken against disinformation or handling complaints. ACMA will also be able to monitor compliance with industry codes of practice or regulations, in accordance with the legislative proposal that also seeks to create a group composed of members of the public and private sectors to combat misinformation. The bill, which addresses the spread of fake news or harmful misinformation on platforms, social media, spam and bots, comes after an ACMA report released today revealed that four out of five Australians were exposed to misinformation during covid-19. The Australian Government, which is reeling in the polls ahead of the upcoming elections to be held in May, also includes the ACMA report that reveals that 76 per cent of the inhabitants of the ocean country want more action taken to reduce the amount of false or malicious news on the Internet. The bill also follows the introduction last year by the DIGI group - made up of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, among others - of a voluntary code to reduce the impact of misinformation and fake news on users, which was developed at the request of the Australian Government. However, the government continues to note the spread of false news and malignant misinformation about the covid-19 pandemic and recently about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, added Minister Fletcher. Like Australia, the European Commission is working - as announced earlier this month by the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell - on new proposals to punish “actors of evil disinformation” and warned that the Kremlin's propaganda machine is “integral” of its aggression against Ukraine. CHIEF wat/grc/alf