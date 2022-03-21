ASEAN envoy arrives in Burma to try to mediate the crisis

Bangkok, 21 Mar The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy for Burma, Cambodian Minister Prak Sokhonn, arrived on Monday in Burma (Myanmar) with the aim of mediating the crisis, although the military has again denied that he is meeting with deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Prak Sokhonn, on an official visit until Wednesday, does plan to meet with representatives of the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Suu Kyi and which ruled until the military coup on February 1, 2021, according to sources from the military junta. In a statement, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the purpose of the trip is to seek ways to end violence in the country, promote dialogue and send humanitarian aid. The Burmese junta has so far vetoed any possibility of the ASEAN envoy meeting with the leader of the NLD and deposed State Councillor, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under arrest since the early hours of the military uprising. Since the asonada, Suu Kyi, who was together with the rest of the deputies in the Burmese capital for the inauguration of the new Legislative when the military seized power, has been sentenced to 6 years in prison in various cases and is still facing a dozen judicial proceedings. This will be the first trip of the Cambodian special envoy of ASEAN, a figure agreed in April last year between the leaders of Southeast Asia and the coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing. His predecessor, Brunei Erywan Yusof, failed to travel to Burma, demanding that he be able to meet with the overthrown Government as well. For his part, the Cambodian minister did not establish conditions or demands on the Burmese military junta for the trip, a decision criticized by some governments in the region. According to Phnom Penh, the talks during this trip will revolve around the five points of consensus established by the bloc's political leaders and the Burmese coup, including “the immediate cessation of violence” against civilians and a “constructive dialogue” involving all parties. Despite the agreement, ASEAN believes that since then the Burmese junta has taken “insufficient” steps towards the implementation of the agreement and has even vetoed Min Aung Hlaing's participation in the meetings of bloc leaders. Burma has been mired in a profound social, political and humanitarian crisis since the coup d'état that ended democratic rule and imposed a regime of violent repression on dissent that has exacerbated the armed conflict in the country. The Army justifies the coup for alleged fraud during the November 2020 general elections, the result of which has been annulled and in which the NLD swept, as it did in 2015, with the endorsement of international observers. ASEAN was founded in 1967 and today consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Burma. CHIEF grc/raa/alf (photo)