Ari Wegner, the other woman behind “The Power of the Dog”

Ari Wegner could make history this Sunday at the Oscars. The 37-year-old Australian is likely to be the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Cinematography for helping to create the indelible images of “The Power of the Dog” with director Jane Campion.

Together they fought the extreme conditions of the New Zealand landscape to transport the public to a desolate ranch in the 1920s in Montana in an unforgettable work on human fragility. Some of the images, such as a shot of the silhouette of two actors through a barn door, are the kind that aspiring filmmakers are already studying.

And they might never have met if it weren't for a commercial for an Australian bank. Campion, an Oscar-winning author, had never done a commercial, but she said yes to that one and got along well with the young cinematographer. For Wegner it was an adrenaline rush to receive a call from Campion a few years later about a potential project to adapt Thomas Savage's 1967 book. That same day he went out to buy it and read it.

Wegner was already making a name for himself with his work in films like “Lady Macbeth” and “Zola”. But while the visual languages of the films were different and impactful, they had one thing in common: they were all low-budget and independent.

“The Power of the Dog” was on another level and not just because of Campion's participation. Here they would have the support of Netflix. The streaming company gave Campion a budget it had never counted on before. “It was like working with the Medicis,” Campion said.

Wegner and Campion had a year of preparation to drive around New Zealand, search for locations, learn about the landscape and discuss all aspects of the film, from small technical details to the themes and values they wanted to communicate.

“I had read about other filmmakers who had these dream pre-productions. I thought, well, that's something that happens to other people,” Wegner said. “But I had the instinct that with more time there was another level of filmmaking. And that was definitely the case.”

They set out to know the conditions in the South Island of New Zealand so that, when it was time to film, they knew what they would be working with. But it was still a challenge to film in the valley, one of the windiest places on the island.

“I can only compare it to skiing on a sunny day, when the sun goes down and the light bounces back at you. The air is even intense,” Wegner said. “It's a really difficult environment to think creatively because most of the time you're just trying to keep your eyes open.”

Every morning they were prepared inside with tea and toast before going out to face the elements, because “it's hard to come up with a plan from scratch when your body is under attack.”

And yet, what most distressed Wegner about the shooting was the interiors. He was concerned about creating an authentic environment in a large, sterile warehouse in Aukland worthy of a Campion movie.

“In the end it ended up being one of the greatest joys to start with a completely blank slate and to be able to control absolutely everything,” Wegner said. “It was a real playground.”

Filming the exteriors first was also a blessing. I was more aware of when something felt wrong, such as when the air was too still or clear or the light wasn't wild enough to match the conditions of the valley, and they could adapt properly.

Wegner was also always open to inspiration at the time, like when the clouds separated perfectly and the mountains looked great. He was aware of being in tune with “the possibility of some really beautiful emblematic frames”.

Campion invited his collaborators to take advantage of unplanned opportunities, one of which turned out to be the shot in the barn, which they captured after filming the scene. Wegner said Campion created a “calm spell” on set that allowed improvisations.

“When you're with her, the seconds on the clock are slower,” said the cinematographer.

And although it is always the shots that attract the most attention, the most ineffable thing about a cinematographer's work is his relationship with actors. Wegner laughed when he said that, if he had another life, he would write a thesis on the intimate, voyeuristic and one-sided relationship in which both of them have to be involved in the emotions of the scene and at the same time be invisible, even while they literally touch the actor, as would happen with Benedict Cumberbatch in some scenes filmed on camera in hand. For her, experience is like entering a meditative state.

“Both are really present and all their senses are tuned in and they are also somewhere else,” he said. “During one shot, I never felt any temperature, pain or hunger and I would come home at the end of the day and wonder, 'Where did that bruise come from? I don't remember breaking my leg with something. '”

It's been a surreal journey for Wegner since the Oscar nominations were announced last month, and he doesn't take the honour for granted; he knows the statistics are bleak for female cinematographers in Hollywood. In a survey of the 250 most popular films of 2021, only 6% had a cinematographer, a figure that hasn't changed since 1998. And only two have been nominated for the Oscar in the 94 years of the awards. The first was Rachel Morrison, in 2018, for “Mudbound” (“Mudbound: The Color of War”).

And yet, he sees a glimmer of hope in that second statistic. After 90 years without nominations, two women have been nominated in the last five years. She believes that change is possible if people give women the opportunity to shoot big, high-profile films.

Campion, who has worked with some of the great cinematographers over the years, from Dion Beebe to Greig Fraser (who is nominated for “Dune”), said he “wanted to work with a cinematographer” on “The Power of the Dog”. And part of that decision meant taking a chance on someone. Morrison was also hired by a woman: director Dee Rees.

“I think about how much we have missed. All that talent that could have been there and that we could never see in the last 100 years, not because talent wasn't there, but because the door was never open. It's a loss for the film industry,” Wegner said. “Now I think it's time we can catch up.”

