Argentina's Ortiz predicts that the triumph will restore the mood of America

Mexico, 20 Mar Argentina's Fernando Ortiz, coach of Mexican football America, predicted on Sunday that the 3-0 win over Toluca will restore the mood of his team. “We knew that this match was essential to have good expectations, but the best thing is that it restores our mood in a major way,” said the coach at the end of the match on the 11th day of the Clausura. America won with goals from Colombia's Roger Martinez, Chilean Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas, all three goals fell in the first half. Toluca tried to react, but it did not generate enough danger to discount. Ortiz spoke of how important it was for his team to win for the first time in the tournament at Estadio Azteca, where they accumulated a draw and three falls. “We know the reality we are going through, that's why we needed to win, there was no other option; today we were able to do it for more goals, but it doesn't matter, we had to win at home and that was the most important thing to look for qualification,” he said. With the victory, the Eagles climbed from seventeenth position to 15th place. They total 10 points as a result of two wins, four draws and five defeats. The strategist shared his satisfaction that his squad worked out as planned during the week. “We had planned to turn to the front from the start, we knew that Toluca had a lot of problems in the defensive zone and we took advantage of it.” Fernando Ortiz was appointed interim coach of America on March 3 to replace Argentina's Santiago Solari, he has since directed three matches; lost in his debut to Monterrey, tied with Guadalajara, and now won his first victory. Last Friday the Argentine shared that he was confirmed by the board to remain in the Aguilas bank for the remainder of the Clausura, a situation that he takes with ease. “It was already a dream to lead in America is one of the satisfactions I have, I thank the people who trusted me and now I don't think beyond the next match.” On the twelfth day of the 2022 Clausura, America will visit Necaxa on April 2nd. as/gb/plv