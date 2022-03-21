Another 14 tickets to the 2022 World Cup are defined: the countries that will fight for the qualification and the 15 that are already in Qatar

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar began. There are 245 days left before the start of a new edition of the tournament most awaited by all football lovers, when the ball starts rolling at Al Bayt Stadium on November 21.

However, the World Cup fever is already being felt because during the last days of March there will be another 14 tickets available for the World Cup and for the April 1 draw there will be only 3 tickets available out of the 32 that FIFA awards for this competition.

So far, 15 countries have already secured their presence in Qatar, accounting for the automatic classification of the host country. The draw on April 1 in Doha will take place with 29 countries confirmed, another 4 waiting for the June repechage to settle the last 2 passes and an open asterisk over the Ukrainian football team as the country faces a military invasion by Russia.





• THE 15 RANKED SELECTIONS

15 selections have already been confirmed

Qatar (organizing country), Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran and South Korea.

• MISSING SELECTIONS SORTING BY FEDERATION





ASIA (2 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

South Korea and Iran have already qualified. There are two tickets available and a pass to the playoff against a South American team

In the absence of two dates before the final of the qualifying rounds, only Iran and South Korea are qualified. Between March 24 and 29, the other two will be announced who will go straight to the World Cup and the fifth team that will face a playoff in June against a South American team.

Asia has two groups with six countries per side: the first two qualify directly and the third from each zone play a clash with each other to win the right to the international repechage.

Currently, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq are fighting Pool A for third place. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia (19 points), Japan (18) and Australia (15) will share the other two direct passes and third place on these two final dates.





AFRICA (5 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

After winning the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal will seek World Cup entry against Egypt (Photo: Reuters)

No classifieds from this region are yet known. However, between 25 and 29 March, the five places that correspond to it will be defined after the matches (round trip) of direct elimination between the 10 candidate teams are held.

• Congo vs Marruecos

• Mali vs Tunisia

• Cameroon vs Algeria

• Ghana vs Nigeria

• Senegal vs Egypt





NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA (3 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

Mexico is fighting for one of three direct tickets to the World Cup (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Concacaf awards three direct tickets and a playoff, but there is still no known qualifier in this region. The last three dates will take place between March 24 and 30. So far Canada (25 points), Mexico (21) and the United States (21) would have direct access and Panama (17) would go to the repechage.

However, Costa Rica (16) and even El Salvador (9) are still waiting for what will happen in this key week with the three defining dates to see if they manage to make the jump to World Cup qualifying positions.





SOUTH AMERICA (2 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

The teams of Argentina and Brazil are already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Reuters)

With two dates left before the end of these qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina are already confirmed in Qatar 2022. There are two places left and one playoff to complete the roster, which will be resolved between March 24 and 29 with the double qualifying date.

The table currently has Ecuador (25) and Uruguay (22) in the places of direct tickets to the World Cup, while Peru (21) is positioned in the repechage. But this will be one of the most attractive definitions because Chile (19), Colombia (17) and even Bolivia (16) keep their mathematical chances intact.





EUROPE (3 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

After winning the Euro Cup, Italy must define its World Cup luck in the UEFA internal repechage (Photo: Reuters)

The European tournament is in the playoff stage. With 10 teams already confirmed, all that remains is to be known who will be the creditors of the last three tickets, which will be resolved through a key system that will take place between 24 and 29 March, although an asterisk will remain: Ukraine postponed its match due to the war in their country and the pass will be suspended for Qatar, which Scotland, Wales, Austria and the aforementioned Ukraine are fighting for.

Leg 1: Scotland vs Ukraine (postponed due to war) /Wales vs Austria.

Leg 2: Sweden vs Czech Republic/Poland (is in the final after Russia's disqualification).

Leg 3: Italy vs Macedonia /Portugal vs Turkey.

* The winners of each key face each other





OCEANIA (1 REPECHAGE)

The Oceanian Football Confederation awards “half a quota”, which means that there is only one ticket to a playoff for the eight teams participating in their Playoffs. The final phase of the qualifying stage began on 17 March and the team qualified for the repechage will be announced after the final on March 30.

Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea are in the group stage of the Qualifiers. The winner of the qualifier will play the repechage against Concacaf.





THE REPECHAGES AND THE KEY TO UKRAINE

The repechage will be played on 13 and 14 June (Photo: FIFA)

After the draw on April 1, there will be three places left vacant for the World Cup. On June 13 and 14, the two inter-federation repechage keys will be held: Asia vs. Conmebol and Concacaf vs. Oceania.

While Wales vs. Austria will be played on March 24, the winner of that key will have to wait several months to meet his rival. The clash between Scotland and Ukraine, postponed by the war, will take place in the FIFA window in June and the winner of that key will contest days later the third ticket that will be free to the World Cup.





HOW DID YOU DISTRIBUTE FIFA TICKETS

• 13 slots for the European Federation (UEFA)

• 5 quotas for the African Federation (CAF)

• 4 spots and 1 repechage for the Asian Federation (AFC)

• 4 spots and 1 repechage for the South American Confederation (Conmebol)

• 3 spots and 1 repechage for the Confederation of Central and North America (Concacaf)

• 1 repechage for the Oceanic Federation (OFC)

• 1 quota for the host country





