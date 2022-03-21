Andy Montañez gives voice to a campaign by the Santurce Cangrejeros

San Juan, 21 Mar The legendary salsa player Andy Montañez lent his voice and image to a new institutional campaign of the Santurce Cangrejeros for the new season of Puerto Rico's National Superior Basketball (BSN) that begins next month. Under the slogan “Who doesn't feel like a Cangrejero?” , Montañéz tells a message framed in the history of the team, which tries to lift the spirits of everyone in their native Santurce and invites them to support the emblematic capital team. The launch of this campaign marks the beginning of ticket sales, both for subscribers and general, for the local Cangrejeros de Santurce games at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. As part of the announcement, the team's management also reported that children from the age of 5 will already be admitted to the court, according to the latest guidelines from the Department of Health. The Santurce Cangrejeros will start this day of the BSN on Monday, April 11 when they face the Mayaguez Indians at Roberto Clemente. This match, and in the cangrejera house during the month of April, will be followed by the encounter with the Guayama Warlocks on Wednesday the 13th, Thursday the 14th against the Cariduros de Fajardo, on Tuesday 19th against the Guaynabo Mets, on Thursday 21st against Atléticos de San Germán and on Thursday 28th against the Lions of Ponce. Tickets for all these matches will be available starting this Wednesday, March 23, at Ticketera.com and at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. CHIEF arm/cav