An ultra militant, prime suspect in the murder of Aramburu

Paris, 21 Mar A French far-right activist, signed by the police for violent acts, is the main suspect in the murder in Paris, early Saturday, of former Argentinian rugby international Federico Martín Aramburu, whose investigation has led to the arrest of the woman who was driving the vehicle in which the author of the shooting fled. The detainee is a 24-year-old woman who, according to the first elements of the investigation, was driving the car in which the suspects fled, police sources told local media. According to the media on Monday, video surveillance images of shops near the scene where the crime took place, a central street in the 6th district of the French capital, have allowed Loïk Le Priol to be identified as the author of the shooting. The Paris police crime squad is actively looking for him as well as another individual who also fired. Le Priol is a French ex-military man who for years was part of the Union Defence Group (GUD), a far-right organization dissolved in 2017 but which had been very active in the 70s and 80s. Aramburu's family issued a statement through their lawyer in which they claimed they felt “an indescribable pain” for what they described as an “odious crime”, while asking for “discretion” and that the police be allowed to work to clarify the circumstances of what happened. According to the first elements of the investigation, the former international, who wore the Pumas shirt on 22 occasions, had spent a night partying before going to the Six Nations tournament match between France and England on Saturday, at the Stade de France in Saint Denis. At dawn, there was an altercation on the terrace of the Mabillon bar, located on the central boulevard Saint-Germain, which forced the staff of the establishment to intervene. According to some witnesses, one member of the other group wielded a firearm and another a police bracelet. Aramburu, accompanied by his friend, former partner and partner Shaun Hegarty, was on his way to his hotel on Saint-Michel Boulevard when a vehicle stopped at his height and two individuals left him and shot them. At least five shots hit Aramburu, who died on the spot, while his friend was unscathed. The three individuals fled in the vehicle driven by the woman. Aramburu, 42, lived in Biarritz, where he had a tourism business. It was in the team of this city in the French Basque Country that he played between 2004 and 2006 and where he took root, to the point that he was a member of the club's board of directors. He also wore the shirt of Perpignan (2006-2008) and Dax (2008-2010), all of which paid tribute to him, as did the French national team, which did so before the match against England. CHIEF LMPG/AC/OG