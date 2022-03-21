Alberto Fujimori's lawyer estimates that he will be released from prison on Thursday

Lima, 21 Mar Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) may be released next Thursday, after the resolution reinstating his pardon continues the procedure in the Judiciary and the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), one of his lawyers, Elio Riera, told a local newspaper on Monday. “The Constitutional Court (TC) has to make its decision known. Then the defense must be notified so that the offices of the judiciary and the National Penitentiary Institute can be crossed,” Riera explained to the newspaper La República. The lawyer estimated that “between two or three days, perhaps Thursday, Fujimori could be being released”, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for the massacre of 25 people by the undercover military group Colina and the kidnapping of a journalist and businessman in 1992. Last Thursday, the TC approved a habeas corpus appeal that reinstates the humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori by former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2017 and, since then, the 83-year-old former president has been expecting to be released from prison in the Barbadillo police prison. His followers and supporters take turns holding vigil outside the prison, waiting for Fujimori to probably leave for a medical center, given his fragile state of health, according to his family. Despite the rejection that this resolution has generated in various sectors, Fujimori's lawyer justified the pardon because he is “an elderly person” and “with cancer problems”, although that diagnosis is no longer mentioned in the former governor's medical reports but his heart and lung problems. Riera also noted that “if this ruling is analyzed by international bodies, such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights), prosecutors must take sides with the TC's ruling.” The Inter-American Court has given the Peruvian State a week to inform it of the provisional measures it has taken following the TC ruling and asked it to “immediately inform the Constitutional Court” of these actions. Human rights organizations in Peru came one day before the TC's ruling before the Inter-American Court to request a provisional measure and, when the resolution was known, they submitted another brief requesting that it act immediately through the process of supervising the sentence. In turn, the government of President Pedro Castillo announced that it will appeal to international justice agencies to try to reverse the TC's decision. The Deputy Minister of Justice, Juan Carrasco, who also chairs the Presidential Graces Commission, said that “this will mean (going to) international channels, to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) and, through these means, reversing this ruling.” CHIEF mmr/gdl/jrh