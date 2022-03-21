Alberto Fernández begins a key week in his “war” against inflation and the future of his political alliance with Cristina Kirchner

“To order the economy, it is necessary first to order politics,” several officials of the national government repeat in recent days. Alberto Fernández has a huge problem ahead of him because in order to set the course of political management he must agree with Cristina Kirchner or make unilateral decisions in the short term.

The path it will follow is not yet defined, although in its environment there are adherents of those who demand the second option. They ask him for a gesture of authority, to run to the hard Kirchnerism of the “boxes” and to strengthen the leadership of management and Peronism. They don't call on him to break the coalition because the coalition is already broken.

The internal political crisis of the Frente de Todos conditions government management and clouds the real focus of Argentina's underlying problem: rising inflation. As the scenario is presented, the President will face the “war” against rising prices with two Kirchner generals.

In the official advance against supermarket prices will be the Secretary of Commerce, Roberto Feletti, and in the efforts to prevent the country from running out of gas will be in charge of the Secretary of Energy, Darío Martínez, who during the week acknowledged that Argentina ran out of resources to pay for gas in March.

The Secretary of Commerce, Roberto Feletti (Adrián Escandar)

It's paradoxical. The two key names in the fight against inflation are part of the political scheme led by the Vice-President, who is currently not spoken to the Head of State . In the last week, there were plenty of signs that the political alliance is broken and mistrust reigns in every corner of Peronism. There are two distinct worlds under the shabby structure of unity.

The last to make explicit the deterioration of the Frente de Todos was the foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero. “To ignore the fact that the Front of All is going through a critical political moment today would be foolish. It would have been much better if our political space voted together (the agreement with the IMF). However, these differences within our coalition should in no way be transformed into a rupture of political space,” he said this Sunday.

The former Chief of Staff published a letter in a media related to Kirchnerism and asked that the entire Peronist leadership “seek the mechanisms to resume dialogue and initiative to overcome this crisis and reorder the All Front”. It seems no coincidence that the order arrives from a K portal. It is a way of letting it be established that “albertism” sought to avoid an exposed fracture and did so in visiting territory.

Now, it will be Cristina Kirchner and her political space who must pick up the glove . In Kirchnerism they have long repeated that they will not leave the coalition, although they are aware of the enormous malaise that exists in the Pink House and that reproduces every week, while silence and tension continue at the top of power. In the ranks of the ruling party, no one knows when a new disagreement may emerge again.

The Campora called for a massive mobilization for March 24 (@luanavolnovich)

This week will be special for Peronism because both Casa Rosada and hard Kirchnerism are going to commemorate the day of remembrance (March 24) and it is still does not know whether they will do so together or separately. If they hold the event in different places, they will expose the differences that are already indissimulable. If they do it together, they will express the willingness to want to glue the broken vase.

The Campora called for a massive mobilization that will start at the former ESMA and culminate with a central event in Plaza de Mayo. The social movements, with the Evita Movement in the lead, - space aligned with the President - will also hold a march in another part of the City of Buenos Aires. Alberto Fernández has not yet decided where he will be. There's no need for words. Presences and absences will be a gesture in itself.

The first battles of the “war” against inflation

This Monday, the President is expected to convene representatives of trade unionism, business and the productive sectors to advance a discussion on price agreements, as well as other measures aimed at curbing the increase in inflation, which registered 4.7% last month and which, according to government estimates, will be older next month.

“The President's call for this dialogue is to work together, to face the problems and give the country predictability, give it more production, investment and growth. Growth makes everything much less painful. We look forward to this table with great interest to dialogue, build and remove obstacles. It will be a turning point,” said the head of the UIA, Daniel Funes de Rioja, after starring in a meeting with the President and the CGT at the end of last week.

The Government is trying to negotiate with the different sectors measures to stop the increase in prices (EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

Last Friday, the announcement to start the “war” against the price increase did not have concrete measures. Fernández only made it clear that there will be price controls, but he did not explain how. Ultimately, this week should begin to clarify the measures that will be taken to contain the rise and try to begin to retrace a path to order macroeconomics.

This Monday at 10 am, the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas, and the Secretary of Commerce, Roberto Feletti, will receive representatives of supermarkets and COPAL, an entity that brings together more than 30 chambers of the food and beverage industry, to the Ministry of Production.

The target? Discuss the increase in prices of some products for which the Government finds no explanation as to why they increased, and the measures that Casa Rosada is designing to control food prices. The ruling party could apply a new and tight control in large supermarkets and local markets, and retract the value of a group of products that have no direct impact on the international price spike. It's not defined yet.

“There is the question of increases that have no justification in costs, but rather speculative reasons. In that we are going to be very tough,” Kulfas said this Sunday during a radio interview. He also argued that the government seeks persuasion, but if it is not enough, “we will use the law of supply, the law of defense of competition, tools that we have already used in the pandemic.”

The Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

At the beginning of the week, the Government would announce new measures for local shops, since those that are in force are implemented in large supermarkets, but not in smaller markets. That decision was also commented on by the Minister of Production, who was conclusive: “If we see unjustified increases despite the new measures, we will take drastic measures.”

The Government is involved in an economic and political battle that, after two years of administration, has eroded the structure of the coalition and the public image of the President. In the ruling party, they are sunk in uncertainty and burdened by the political relationship between Alberto and Cristina. In that context, they are trying to face a new chapter in the economic crisis.

