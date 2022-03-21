Alaba apologizes to madridismo after the rout of the classic

Madrid, 21 Mar David Alaba, Austrian international central defender of Real Madrid, apologized to Madridismo before leaving with his national team, assured that the players are “disappointed” by the image offered in the classic and promised that after the break they will make up for him on his return to the competition. “Last night hurt. Defeats are part of football, but football is difficult to assimilate. It was a big disappointment for us and I am very sorry for all the madridistas,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. Along with an image of the end of the match when Alaba thanked the fans' behavior in the hard conceded defeat, the defender joined Thibaut Courtois in a message with a tone of optimism about what is to come. “We are disappointed with our performance yesterday and all we can do after the international break is to step forward and work much harder to make up for it and continue playing the season as we have done,” he said. CHIEF rmm/arh