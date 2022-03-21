AIFA: Despite the inauguration, access routes have yet to be completed

On March 21, as part of the inauguration of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the new routes that will promote mobility and access to facilities were announced. During the morning conference, the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, detailed which are the five mobility projects in charge of his government, of which not all are 100% completed.

It should be added that one of the main points made to AIFA is precisely the mobility and access that there is to reach it. Faced with this, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented:

Thus, he reported that so far the highway from Mexico City to Pachuca, which now has eight lanes, has already been extended, since it previously had only four lanes. Among the works that are still in progress is that of the train that will go from Felipe Ángeles International Airport to Buenavista.

AIFA Access Distributor

For now, the stretch from Lecheria to the Santa Lucia Military Air Base has yet to be completed. “When that work is finished, 45 minutes will be made from Mexico City to this airport,” said López Obrador.

For his part, the governor of Edomex, Alfredo del Mazo detailed what the five mobility projects will be: first, the main access distributor, which connects with the Mexiquense Outdoor Circuit and the main entrance of AIFA, was partially completed on March 20, that is, one day before the inauguration. It seeks to speed up airport tickets from Zumpango, Queretaro, Naucalpan, western Mexico, as well as Texcoco and Mexico City.

It should be noted that of the six movements that this distributor has, four are in operation; however, two more are in the process of being concluded due to a delay that resulted from an impact on one of the junctions to the circuit, as explained by Alfredo del Mazo.

The second route will be the Mexibus route, the first mass transport that will be especially serving AIFA workers. It entered into operation on 21 March and is now available to the public and fully operational. The increase in infrastructure consists of eight new stations: Lomas Bonita, Ozumbilla, San Francisco, Tecámax, Military Roundabout, Fuels, Treasury and finally, Passenger Terminal.

AIFA Connectivity Projects

The third will be the Ciervo de la Nación urban highway, which was ready in October 2021. This highway was created to connect Mexico City International Airport (AICM) with Felipe Angeles, which is 14 kilometers long and will connect with Naucalpan and Ecatepec. Work is still under way on incorporation for the Mexico-Pachuca highway.

The fourth will be the Eastern Connection, which is not yet completed, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and will connect Periferico Oriente with the AICM and the Peñón-Texcoco highway. Finally Gazas Rio de los Remedios, which consists of an improvement that will connect the Mexico-Pachuca highways with Insurgentes and the expansion of the Naucalpan-Ecatepec highway.

This morning, during the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), said that the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) is completely completed, despite because there are connectivity works that are still pending.

