Agustín Rossi's consecratory performance against River: his save show in Boca's victory

There were a total of 9 saves, but of course some stood out more than others. When analyzing the performance of Agustín Rossi, the great figure in the Superclassic that Boca Juniors beat River Plate at Monumental, it should first be mentioned that he won the heads-up of who is probably the best Argentine football player: Julián Álvarez. On two occasions (once for a time), the blue and gold goalkeeper lowered the blind to his fence when the millionaire attacker could have overtaken his team and then tied.

However, there were rejections and security on all sides by the goalkeeper who emerged in Chacarita. He disabled a good free kick by Juanfer Quintero and chose the last header to Agustín Palavecino, when the match died, as the best of his interventions.

“Beyond my game, we made a very big effort. I contribute from my place, the boys are the ones who run after the ball getting in. We set out to play a match like this, we are happy with the result and the team,” he said after the match. He added: “We are Boca, beyond River, all the teams care about Boca and try to play him differently. It was demonstrated in the tournament, it is a great joy for everyone.”

Agustín Rossi was due to a consecratory performance during the 90 minutes of a match: this analysis had been made in the previous one meeting. A stellar figure in several definitions for penalties, the goalkeeper from Boca had rained criticism after the last 1-2 at the Monumental, since he had been responsible for the rival's two goals.

Juan Román Riquelme, who even before being the leader of Boca had backed him after a serious mistake in a Copa Libertadores match, had referred to his great news a few weeks ago. He pondered his confidence in penalties and unconsciously put pressure on him: “We are lucky to have an archer who does great on penalties. A goalkeeper who feels calmer on penalties than when he plays the game, a crazy thing.”

