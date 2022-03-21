Activists call for end to Title 42 of expulsion of migrants in Tijuana

Mexico City, 21 Mar A group of migrants, people from the LGBT community and activists from the Defended Asylum collective demonstrated this Monday in the Mexican city of Tijuana against Title 42, the immigration policy that allows the immediate expulsion or direct refusal of migrants seeking protection in the United States border. This March 21 marked two years since the Administration of now former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) “turned US public health law into a weapon,” Judith Cabrera, co-director of Border Line Crisis Center, told media before the demonstration. This second anniversary was what prompted the protest by considering Title 42 as “a cruel and illegal policy that returns migrant families and adults to the danger they were fleeing.” Activists and migrants criticized that this policy remains in place under Joe Biden's mandate and continues to expel migrants “mainly on the basis of xenophobia and discrimination,” said Cabrera, who also shared that in these two years the Human Rights First organization has documented at least 9,000 violent attacks against migrants that are waiting at the Mexican border. Francel, a migrant from Haiti and one of those affected, told the media that because of this immigration policy his sister died in his country after being deported last year. He condemned the fact that in two years the United States had returned to their country more than 22,000 Haitians, despite the crisis in the Caribbean country. Activist Gina Garibo, from Defended Asylum Tijuana, said that in the city there are immigrants from the LGBT community, rejected because of “xenophobic and racist” issues, who are waiting to be able to apply for asylum. These, he said, have even been attacked by the Mexican police, which is an example “of the discrimination they suffer on this side of the border.” The activists and migrants also participated in a march in the peaceful protest that headed towards the border port of San Ysidro, where with banners and slogans they showed their rejection of this immigration policy, mainly calling for a halt to deportations and the resumption of asylum applications. From the delegation, a group of 12 people approached the entrance of the border port to present their cases to the agents of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), who, after consulting with their superiors, refused entry. One of the CBP agents responded that in order to make an exception for the asylum application of migrants who came to apply, they had to send an email to the Public Affairs Office. Nicole Ramos, from the organization Al Otro Lado, considered in an interview with Efe that “this response is very weak, it is worthless, because it is not the right department for this type of matter, that department is for the press and public events”. “Their response was one of rejection because they showed that the lives of these migrants are worthless; that is the response of a government that claims to be a champion of human rights,” Ramos said, adding that they will continue to seek through legal measures that these people can enter the United States because their lives are also in danger at the border. The region is experiencing a record migration flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended last September. Mexico deported more than 114,000 foreigners in 2021, according to data from the country's Ministry of the Interior. Mexican authorities intercepted 73,034 foreigners with an irregular stay in the national territory between January 1 and March 8 of this year, as recently reported by the National Institute of Migration (INM).