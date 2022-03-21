A woman was arrested for the murder of former Puma Federico Martín Aramburu: what role would she have played in the crime

zzzzinte1Argentina's centre Federico Martin Aramburu scores Argentina's third try during the rugby union World Cup third place final match France vs. Argentina, 19 October 2007 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLISzzzz

A woman has been preemptively detained in France since Saturday for allegedly participating in the murder of Federico Martín Aramburu, a source close to the investigation told the AFP news agency on Monday.

Investigators say she was the one driving the vehicle in which two other suspects were riding, when they shot the former Pumas player on Saturday morning on a central boulevard in Paris. Both are still unaccounted for and are still being sought by the authorities.

Federico Martín Aramburu died at the age of 42, shot in Paris early on Saturday after an altercation in a bar in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. The incident occurred after a dispute between two groups of people at the Le Mabillon bar, which forced the security of the place to intervene. After that episode, the suspects “returned shortly after with a vehicle and fired,” according to a police source.

The Bar where the former Argentine rugby was announced in Paris

The athlete died at the scene, where “several shots” were found by bullets, added another source close to the investigation. According to the first elements, two men fired at Aramburu. The main target is a far-right activist. The woman who was driving the vehicle was also part of the wanted suspects. The prosecution opened a murder investigation.

Federico Martín Aramburu played as a wing for several French rugby clubs: Biarritz (2004-2006), Perpignan (2006-2008) and Dax (2008-2010). And he was on 22 occasions part of the Argentine national team. Since he ended his sports career, he lived in Biarritz, in southwestern France, and worked in a company in the tourism sector.

