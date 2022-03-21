A score of Italian parliamentarians will refuse to hear Zelenski tomorrow

Rome, 21 Mar At least twenty Italian legislators, almost all former members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), will tomorrow refuse to hear Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in Parliament as “propaganda”. “It is only a marketing operation that will not serve a cessation of hostilities or be useful to the offended party,” Andrea Colletti, vice president of the “Alternativa c'è” party, justified on Monday a split of the M5S with fifteen deputies and four senators. The Ukrainian president is scheduled to speak tomorrow at 11.00 local (10.00 GMT) via videoconference to the Italian Parliament in joint session, as he has done in other countries such as the United States, Germany or the United Kingdom. The event will be led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Senate Presidents Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and the House of Deputies Roberto Fico. The Parliament will look like on the great occasions, convened in joint session, and it will be the third time that a foreign head of state speaks before the Italian chambers after Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1998 and Pope John Paul II. However, some Italian parliamentarians have been expressing their rejection of this intervention, especially from parties traditionally linked to Moscow, such as the Five Stars and the far-right Matteo Salvini League. In fact, in the governing coalition that united them, between June 2018 and August of the following year, the two parties agreed to defend in Europe the withdrawal of sanctions against Russia and to consider the Kremlin as a partner “as it does not constitute a military threat”. The prime minister of that coalition, Giuseppe Conte, who received Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome, is now the leader of the M5S and has opted to listen to Zelenski. Among the legislators who have also advanced their absence are League Senator Simone Pillon; that of the Mixed Group, Laura Granato, that of the M5S, Enrica Segneri, and the deputy Veronica Giannone, from the Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi, Putin's friend. Granato has even proposed listening to Putin. Italy has strong ties with Russia, which were also tightened during the Soviet period, as the Italian was for years the most powerful Communist Party in Europe. Trade between the two countries last year reached 21.7 billion euros per year and Italy is particularly dependent on Russian gas, accounting for around 40% of total imports. CHIEF gsm/pddp