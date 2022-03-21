A man and his 15-year-old daughter were gunned down by hit men in Veracruz

JESÚS CARRANZA, VERACRUZ, 06DICIEMBRE2016.- El día de ayer se suscitó un enfrentamiento entre el ejercito y hombres armados con saldo de 20 civiles muertos y dos detenidos, los hechos ocurrieron en la carretera que va a la comunidad de Suchilapan, cerca del limite territorial entre Veracruz y Oaxaca. El día de hoy camionetas de militares patrullaban la zona. FOTO: ÁNGEL HERNÁNDEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Armed hit men attacked a man and his 15-year-old daughter on Sunday, March 20 in the municipality of Sayula de Alemán, Veracruz; which resulted in the instant death of the subject and the subsequent death of the minor, who had been severely injured but died in a hospital the day after facts.

Perla “N”, received four bullet wounds in the body after being the victim of the attack in which her father died, so she was treated by paramedics on the spot and later taken to a nearby hospital, where she lost her life on Monday, March 21.

Both victims were traveling on a motorcycle on a dirt road that links the community of Almagres with the San Anton Ejido, both belonging to the municipality of Sayula de Alemán, located south of Veracruz.

When they were about to reach the vicinity of the Telebachillerato, assassins intercepted them and opened fire on them on several occasions, resulting in the man being hit six times by bullets in the body.

Less than a month earlier, the secretary of the mayor of the entity was assassinated (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Veracruz (FGE) reported that it has already opened an investigation folder for the violent events in which both victims were shot down, so they are already taking steps to find those responsible and the probable motives for the crime.

Less than a month before the attack, the private secretary of the mayor of Sayula, Lorena Sánchez Vargas, was also killed in the entity; according to the first investigations into the case, he had been involved in a conflict between merchants and the Sayula City Council over the expansion of government premises.

The mayor of the entity accused local journalist Santos López Celdo of having participated in the murder, stating that “even the reporter published a publication saying that he was allegedly spying on him,” the official said.

For his part, the journalist requested protection from the state authorities in the face of the mayor's accusations, as he expressed fear about the probable reprisals of which he may be the victim after being directly accused of the crime without first being linked to prosecution by the corresponding authorities.

The Veracruz Prosecutor's Office is already investigating the facts (Photo: Europa Press)

On the same day of the attack on the mayor's secretary, a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was captured in the entity in possession of a stolen vehicle and a firearm.

Bonifacio “N” was arrested by state authorities after being accused of his alleged involvement in crimes against health, safety of vehicle traffic and illegal carrying of firearms, for which he was arrested aboard a van on the German-Almagres Sayula highway.

After becoming aware of the presence of state security elements, the subject attempted to escape without success, after which a preventive search was carried out, which resulted in the discovery of a long gun, a magazine, 10 useful cartridges and 15 envelopes of suspected cocaine.

According to information provided by the Veracruz Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Bonifacio “N” would collaborate with Marco Antonio “N”, El Sabritas, and Yair “N”, El Roko; both recently arrested by state authorities.

The three alleged offenders were identified as members of a criminal cell credited with generating violence in the municipalities of Sayula, Oluta, Acayucan, Isla and Playa Vicente, and the group was being investigated by the authorities, as they had received several complaints against them for homicide, kidnapping, extortion, robbery of businesses and cargo transportation, as well as drug trafficking.

