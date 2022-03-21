3-2. Spain defeats Brazil in Melilla with a double from Ale de Paz

Writing Sports, 21 Mar The Spanish women's futsal team defeated Brazil's world champion 3-2 on Monday with two goals from Ale de Paz and one from Laura Córdoba in a friendly played in Melilla (Spain). Spain and Brazil, who have not met since they did so in 2015 in the semifinals of the Guatemala World Cup with a 4-0 South American victory, played an even match at the Javier Imbroda Ortiz Pavilion, where the girls from Clàudia Pons, current European champions, won for the fifth time in their history the 'canarinhas', who only has suffered six defeats. And he did it with a comeback. Debora Vanin overtook the Brazilians in the 23rd minute, but in two straight actions at the 28th and 29th Ale de Paz, the close of Pescados Rubén Burela, turned the score around to set the 2-1. Four minutes later Ana Luiza returned the tables to the scoreboard and in the 36th the closing of Atlético Navalcarnero Laura Córdoba sealed, at Peque's pass, the Spanish triumph in Melilla. - Technical sheet: 3 - Spain: Silvia, Mayte, Peque, Ana Lujan and Irene Córdoba. Also played by Cris, Marta Balbuena, Noelia, Dany, Laura Córdoba, Jenny Lores, Ale de Paz, Luci and Irene Samper. 2 - Brazil: Jozi, Taty, Amandiha, Debora Vanin and Emily. Then Sara Soares, Cilene, Tampa, Nathalia, Cami, Ana Luiza, Ju Delgado, Ari and Lorrana played. Goals: 0-1, m.23: Vanim. 1-1, m.28 Ale de Paz. 2-1, m.29: Ale de Paz. 2-2, m.33: Ana Luiza. 3-2, m.36: Laura Córdoba. Referees: Juan José Cordero Gallardo, Javier Moreno Reina and Cristian Navarro López. Yellow card to Inigo Martinez, assistant to the spanish coach, and Ana Luiza. Red card to Brazilian Ju Delgado. Incidents: friendly match played in the Javier Imbroda Ortiz Pavilion, in Melilla. CHIEF

