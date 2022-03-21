20 photos of Putin's bombing that left at least eight dead in a Ukrainian shopping mall

People stand at the site of a bombing at a shopping center in Kyiv as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The death toll in a bombing last night by Russian forces against a shopping mall in Kiev is already eight, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office via Telegram.

Rescuers observe the site of the bomb attack on a shopping mall in Kiev as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

A dog walks around the site of the bombing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The statement states that an investigation has been opened in connection with the rocket attack launched by Russian troops in the Podilsk district, in the Ukrainian capital, “which caused great destruction and left eight people dead.”

Cash registers are damaged in a supermarket inside a shopping center that was damaged in a bombing raid in Kiev as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A veteran member of the Ukrainian Defense Forces takes a picture of how the place turned out (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Specifically, an investigation has been opened for “violation of the laws and customs of war”, which translates into “intentional homicide”.

General view of the bombing site. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

It has been established that on the night of March 20, the Russian armed forces used “means of war prohibited by international law” to carry out a missile attack in the capital's Podilsk district, the statement adds.

Firefighters continue to work on the scene. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The shopping centre was destroyed as a result of the fire caused by the Russian forces, and the windows of nearby homes and cars parked nearby were also damaged.

Firefighters try to extinguish the flames left by the explosion. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Chaplain Mykola Medinsky holds a cross and rosary at the site of the military attack. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Initially, four people were reported dead and one injured in the attack on the mall and subsequently at least six fatalities.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The bodies lie on the ground at the site of the bombing. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The prosecutor's statement adds that information about the dead and injured will be updated, while rescue teams and law enforcement agencies continue to work on the spot to document what happened.

A total of 63 firefighters and 11 units were worked on site during the first hours (Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/REUTERS)

Rescuers work on the site of a shopping mall damaged by an air strike, while Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

Emergency services had been alerted at 22.48 on Sunday, local time, to a fire in the mall parking lot declared after the Russian attack.

A rescuer reacts inside the mall after the discovery of dead people. Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

A total of 63 firefighters and 11 units are working on extinguishing the flames, which would have reached the third and fourth floors of the mall, as explained by the Main Directorate of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in Kiev in a statement.

Rescuers and soldiers take a wounded man to an ambulance after surviving the attack. Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

Rescuers continue the search for survivors. Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

“As a result of the enemy bombardment, a fire broke out in the parking lot and in the shopping center (...) The nearest fire and rescue units arrived at the scene immediately. Upon their arrival, the fighters established that as a result of the bombing (...) that four people were killed and one was injured,” he explained.

Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Brochure via REUTERS

