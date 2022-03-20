Yulimar Rojas and Armand Duplantis continue to make history

The World Cup in Indoor Athletics reserved its two protagonists for the last day: Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas (15.74 meters) in the triple jump and the Swedish Armand Duplantis (6.20 m) in the pole vaulting hung two golds this Sunday, also improving their own world records.

The Stark Arena in Belgrade therefore experienced two moments for history, separated by just a few hours.

In the morning shift, the queen was Yulimar, who once again confirmed his enormous superiority in the triple jump.

With the title almost in her pocket as the only athlete capable of surpassing 15 meters (on her first attempt, third and fifth), Rojas achieved the record in the sixth and final jump to score her third 'indoor' world title, following those won in Portland-2016 and Bimingham-2018 (in 2020 there was no championship due to the pandemic).

With that 15.74 m jump in Belgrade, the Venezuelan improved by seven centimeters her previous world record (15.67), obtained at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she won the gold medal and surpassed the historic record that Ukrainian Inessa Kravets had since 1995 (15.50 m).

Rojas (who has not lost in a major international competition since Colombian Caterine Ibargüen defeated him at the Rio-2016 Games) also had in his possession the best historic indoor record since jumping 15.43 m in Madrid in February 2020.

Trained by the Cuban Iván Pedroso, Olympic champion in the long jump in 2000, among other great successes, the 26-year-old 1.92 m high Venezuelan successfully adds excellent physical qualities with perfect technique.

Her goal will now be to revalidate her outdoor world title in July in Eugene (United States), three years after being crowned in Doha-2019. Not forgetting to keep improving his world record.

“I was born to jump 16 meters and this is what inspires me to help inspire others... I know that I have 16 meters in my legs and that is my goal,” said Rojas.

- Talisman Stadium -

A few hours later it was the turn of Duplantis, who with his 6.20 meters in the pole vaulting won his first indoor world title.

The Swede's previous world record (6.19 m) had been set just two weeks ago in the same hall in the Serbian capital.

The Olympic champion beat the Brazilian Thiago Braz (5.95m) and American Chris Nilsen (5.90m) on the podium of this Sunday's final, silver and bronze respectively.

After securing gold in the contest, Duplantis faced the challenge of breaking his record. He managed to overcome the 6.20 m bar on the third and final attempt.

This is the third time that Duplantis has improved its own world record since it was snatched from Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in February 2020.

“I have already jumped over six meters enough to know that it is possible to break records at any time. I know what I need to stay on top,” he said.

Duplantis had never achieved a gold in World Cups until now, either indoors or outdoors.

Add this new success to the golds at the Olympic Games in 2021, at the European Open Air in 2018 and at the European Indoor in 2021.

- Silver for the Spanish relay -

For his part, American Grant Holloway equaled his world record for 60 metres hurdles in the semifinals (7.29). Then in the final he won gold, but with a somewhat longer time (7.39).

In the rest of the events of the final day of Belgrade, the golds went to South Korean Sanghyeok Woo (high jump), Ethiopian Selemon Barega (3,000 meters), Serbia's Ivana Vuleta (long jump), American Ajee Wilson (800 meters), Ethiopian Samuel Tefera (1,500 m) and the 4x400 m relay teams from Belgium (men) and Jamaica (women).

Spain was silver in the men's 4x400 meter relay and closed this World Cup with two medals, after Saturday's gold by Mariano García in 800 meters.

kn-lp/mcd-dr