Xavi Hernández: “Winning 0-4 reinforces the project and reinforces me”

Madrid, 20 Mar Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, declared this Sunday that the 0-4 victory at Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid “reinforces the project” and reinforces him, although he admitted that there is no need to be euphoric because he has not won any title and “we have to continue working with maximum humility”. The Barça team beat Real Madrid with a double by Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two other goals from Ferrán Torres and Uruguayan Roland Araujo. “Today was a match to have personality, courage and not lose silly balls. The match has been controlled at all times and I think we have been superior,” said Xavi, at a press conference. The Barça coach was “proud and very happy” for this first victory at Santiago Bernabeu as Barcelona coach and said that the fans have to “enjoy it because lately there weren't many joys, especially in the classics”. “This is the way to grow this project. This way we have to keep going. We have shown that we can compete with anyone playing this way,” confessed Xavi, who stressed that apart from being a coach, he “feels” the Barça club. “I think Barcelona is the best club in the world and that's why it's a day to enjoy. It costs a lot to win 0-4 at the Bernabeu playing so well. There were players who were criticized, judged and today they have shown that they have personality and courage. Winning 0-4 really reinforces me and the project and model of the game, even though I don't need any glory, the players and barcelonismo better have it,” he said. “I don't feel a personal victory, but a victory for a group and for Barcelona. It's what makes me happy,” said Xavi, who also got negative things out of the match, such as the relaxation of his team in the final minutes. “To play football well you have to do it all ninety minutes. It must make us very angry to lose balls and fall into relaxation. Today there were times when I got angry. If there is no demand, there are no results. We must work with utmost humility and have solidarity with the group because the objectives of the season have not been met”, he stressed. Finally, Xavi Hernández talked about his team's real chances to fight for the league title. “It's difficult because Real Madrid is strong and there are few games left, but we shouldn't rule it out. We must continue on this path, which is the right way”, he concluded.