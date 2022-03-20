With 439 new positives, Ecuador accumulates 853,850 cases of covid-19

Quito, 19 Mar Ecuador added 439 new positives for covid-19 this Saturday, accumulating 853,850 confirmed cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago, as reported this Saturday by the Ministry of Public Health in its daily report. The record of deaths amounts to 35,410, seventeen new ones in the last twenty-four hours, which are divided between the 25,215 confirmed by covid-19, and the 10,195 probable by the disease. The Andean province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, has the highest number of infections, 314,128 positives, 206 more than Friday's record, followed by the Guayas coast, whose head is Guayaquil, with 133,834 (48 additional). The provinces of Manabi (54,737), El Oro (49,060), Azuay (41,141), Loja (33,182), Imbabura (29,096), Tungurahua (26,568), Cotopaxi (17,836), Los Ríos (17,222) and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (16,709) occur due to incidence of cases. Regarding the situation in the municipalities, the report specifies that Quito is the Ecuadorian city most affected by covid-19 with 290,260 cases during the pandemic (199 reported in the last twenty-four hours), followed by Guayaquil with 99,377 (39 additional). In the vaccination campaign, data from the Ministry of Health show that more than 88.6% of the target population has received a first or single dose in Ecuador, about 85% a second dose, and nearly 5 million booster doses have already been applied. The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) approved Friday to eliminate any restrictions on capacity in public spaces, businesses and private establishments, as well as reopening nightlife to 100% capacity as well.