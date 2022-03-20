Video: “The truth doesn't have to look for it anywhere”, Manuela Gomez would have thrown hints at her ex

On March 14, Juan Esteban Ibarra, former partner of Manuela Gómez confirmed that his relationship with Manuela Gómez would have come to an end, so he decided to go out and talk to his followers through his' InstaStories' because he considered it a process that is part of his private life.

“I broke up with Manuela a few weeks ago so it was a decision between us, because of mistakes I think it's a private matter. That's how it will be for me right now and I thank all the people who have shown me their love,” Ibarra said in her Instagram stories.

However, in a recent publication by the content generator he made some statements allegedly hints against his ex-partner.

“You don't have to look for the truth anywhere, it's nothing but that you have faith and ask God if you want to realize something that God is going to show you the way and I found the truth alone,” said the businesswoman through her Instagram account.

According to Manuela Gómez, in recent days she has received some calls warning her about some things that happened behind her back, which were confirmed by the evidence given to her by the person who contacted her.

“It's really not worth suffering for things that torment my life, thanks to that call I opened my eyes and took another super different attitude about life, to be happy, to keep fighting for my life and that's it,” concluded the influencer.

Here is the full content of Manuela Gómez :

Manuela Gómez's statements quickly went viral on different entertainment portals such as 'Gismes Hoy Col' exceeding 17,000 views and approaching 400 likes. Some of the comments point out that the content generator was strongly excited about her ex-partner.

“Do not make comments from former couples that is why it is harmful for recovery and bad energies to delete and tell new”, “Super that is the attitude, why suffer so that others enjoy. 👏 Thank God that before I take a weight off him”, “Don't worry my queen who acts well in life is doing well so calm blessings will come”, “She is always supposedly calm, but she is uneasy”, among others.

Last Monday, March 14, the influencer Paisa put the topic on the table from her Instagram Stories to tell her group of followers about her idea of leaving Colombia, while giving a few words of tranquility regarding the operation of her company.

“I have thought very seriously about leaving the country. Anyway, I take the job, we keep selling, I'm going to look at how I manage all the things in my life again. Obviously it's not that easy to say I'm leaving the country tomorrow because if it were up to me I wouldn't even be here, I wouldn't even go home, but hey, I have to look at how I solve the doggies thing, I have to look at how I accommodate the company again, I have to manage a lot of things to be able to leave.”

