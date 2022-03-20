Verstappen: “It was very painful that we abandoned both cars”

Writing sports, 20 Mar Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the last Formula One world champion, who left on the penultimate lap, when he was second, the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the championship, stated at the Sakhir circuit that “it was very painful” that they had to abandon “the two cars of his escudería”, in a race that his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez did not end either. “The last problem seemed to be with the fuel system, so I had to retire; and it was extremely painful for our cars that we had to abandon both of us,” said Verstappen, 24, twenty-time winner in the queen category, half of them last year, when he ended the reign of the sevenfold world champion English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), third this Sunday in Bahrain. “We don't know exactly what went wrong yet, but it's clear that we'll analyze the data and make sure we learn from it,” said the young Dutch star. “Motorsport is unpredictable and these things can happen. This is the first race, there are many more to come,” Verstappen comforted himself this Sunday after leaving in Bahrain. CHIEF arh/ism