Venezuela greets Tunisia on the 66th anniversary of its independence

Caracas, 20 Mar The Government of Venezuela greeted Tunisia on Sunday on the 66th anniversary of its independence from France. "We extend a brotherly greeting to the brotherly people of Tunisia on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of their independence. Venezuela exalts the struggles against French colonial rule," said the Caribbean country's Foreign Ministry on its Twitter account. Tunisia gained its independence from France on March 20, 1956. On February 8, Amnesty International (AI) denounced the "attack" on the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia by the President of the Republic, Kais Said, after announcing an imminent decree to dissolve the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM), which he accuses of corruption and political sectarianism. This measure "poses a serious threat to the right to a fair trial in Tunisia. If the president issues a decree to dissolve or suspend the institution, it will sound like a death sentence for the country's judicial independence," said Amnesty International's Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef. In Morayef's view, since the State of Emergency was decreed on July 25, 2021, Said has dismantled almost all institutional controls in the country and the CSM had remained the last bastion of judicial impartiality, calling for a rectification of this measure. Since Said proclaimed a State of Emergency on July 25, 2021, which included the cessation of then-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and the suspension of the Assembly indefinitely, he has frozen almost the entire 2014 Constitution and assumed full powers in order to "regain social peace." An initiative that has been described by most political parties as a "coup d'état", while others consider it a "rectification" of the 2011 revolution.