Lombok (Indonesia), 20 Mar The MotoGP race of the Indonesian Grand Prix has been rescheduled to 16:15 local time (8:15 GMT), as weather conditions begin to improve in the Mandalika circuit area, the venue of the race, attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and is attended by about 63,000 spectators who have not moved from their positions despite the heavy rain that fell for quite a few minutes. CHIEF JLL/EA