The last 10 champions of the Indian Wells WTA 1000 tournament

Here are the last ten winners of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, WTA category, whose 2022 edition ended on Sunday with the triumph of the young Polish woman Iga Swiatek.

2022: Iga Swiatek (ENG)

2021: Paula Badosa (ESP)

2020: canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2019: Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

2018: Naomi Osaka (JPN)

2017: Elena Vesnina (RUS)

2016: Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

2015: Simona Halep (ROM)

2014: Flavia Pennetta (ENG)

2013: Maria Sharapova (RUS)

The most titled tennis players in history:

Dos victorias: Martina Navratilova (USA), Mary Joe Fernandez (USA), Steffi Graf (GER), Lindsay Davenport (USA), Serena Williams (USA), Kim Clijsters (BEL), Daniela Hantuchova (SVK), Maria Sharapova (RUS), Viktoria Azarenka (BLR)

