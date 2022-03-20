The infringement for which Luis Advíncula should have been expelled before River Plate

Strong leg, clenched teeth and extra friction. Like every Superclassic, these actions abounded in this one and Darío Herrera had to admonish from the first half. However, the party judge had a major mistake: he should have expelled Luis Advíncula by double reprimand.

The Peruvian, who had committed several infractions before and was already yellow for having thrown the ball away with the game stopped, went in search of Julián Álvarez on the side line and lowered it. This should have been regarded as a reckless foul. What is meant by this term? It is the action by which a player performs an action involving physical damage (not necessarily serious) without regard to the risk or consequences to his opponent, and must therefore be reprimanded. The judge should have shown Advíncula the second yellow and, therefore, Boca should have kept 10 players.

All of River went on top of the referee, who deterred them with some gestures and did not consider the claims. Not for nothing, Sebastián Battaglia replaced him with Advíncula at halftime (he knew he was on the verge of expulsion). Before, the permissive Herrera had already eaten the warnings for Cristian Medina in the 13th minute and for Enzo Pérez in the quarter of an hour (he just took it out at 28′).

