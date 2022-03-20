Telegram returns to Brazil after removing the “fakenews” published by Bolsonaro

Brasilia, 20 Mar A judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil on Sunday annulled the suspension of Telegram's service in the country, after the platform withdrew false information published by President Jair Bolsonaro, among other “judicial determinations”. The decision to unblock Telegram was taken by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the application's operations in the country to be suspended due to its “repeated breaches” of court orders. Among other points, the withdrawal of false information disseminated by Bolsonaro was demanded, the company was demanded to explain its plan to “combat disinformation” and appoint a legal representative in Brazil, something that it had not yet complied with and which, according to national laws, is a requirement to operate in the country. In the decision released this Sunday, De Moraes explained that Telegram has “already complied” with these and other determinations, thereby rescinding the suspension of services that he himself had ordered last Friday. One of the most conflicting points was Telegram's resistance to removing false information released by Bolsonaro from its contents, which raises doubts about the transparency of the electronic ballot boxes that will be used in the elections next October. The electronic voting system was adopted in Brazil two decades ago and has never been the subject of a fraud complaint, but Bolsonaro, elected with those same ballot boxes in 2018, argues, without any evidence, that they are “manipulable” and encourage cheating. Bolsonaro, who intends to run for re-election in October, considered the blockade ordered by the Supreme Justice “inadmissible” and ruled that the government would appeal against that decision, although that was now also void, following Telegram's decision to comply with legal regulations and collaborate with the Justice. The far-right leader has raised the tone of his criticism of the electoral system as opinion polls have revealed a sharp decline in his popularity over the past two years. According to the polls, the clear favorite for October is former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the great political antagonist of the current president, who intends to vote close to 45%, compared to the 30% that Bolsonaro would get.