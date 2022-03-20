Sunday, March 20, 2022 (20.00 GMT)

UKRAINE WAR ================== SITUATION - International Drafting - The Russian offensive in Ukraine enters its twenty-fifth day as fighting continues in the north and southeast of the country due to the lack of tangible progress in the negotiation process for a ceasefire. (SENT) (photo) (video) SIEGE - Odessa (Ukraine) - Young Galyna Balabanova has spent the last three weeks of Russian siege in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, where her neighbors have survived on rainwater and cooking pigeons from the streets. By Isaac J. Martin (special envoy) (CHRONICLE) (SENT) (photo) USA - Washington - US President Joe Biden is preparing his trip to Europe next week, where he will meet with his NATO allies to coordinate a common strategy for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PETS - Warsaw - The vast majority of Ukrainian families arrive in Poland by pulling a dog's leash or holding a cat's carrier, which has led Polish neighbors to donate feed, toys, leashes and harnesses for pets, while NGOs try to rescue animals trapped in zoos in the neighbouring country. By Imane Rachidi (CHRONICLE) (SENT) (photo) (video) ______________ CORONAVIRUS PERU - Lima - The covid pandemic will not be studied in Peru as just another episode in history, since it is an event that is generating multiple consequences, such as inequality and the opening of social gaps that, according to the latest study edited by Oxfam, seem to be very difficult to close. By Paula Bayarte. (SENT) (photo) (video) HAITI CRISIS - Port-au-Prince - The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, has been in power for eight months, without having been able to reach a consensus to appoint the members of the body that will call elections. (SENT) ARAMCO RESULTS - Riyadh - Saudi state-owned Aramco, considered the world's largest oil company, doubles its pre-pandemic net profits and announces a 50% increase in gas production by 2030. (SENT) SPAIN PROTESTA - Madrid - Tens of thousands of farmers and ranchers demonstrated this Sunday in Madrid in the face of high fuel costs and the low prices at which they are forced to sell their products, in the latest protest of the series of social mobilizations taking place in Spain. (SENT) (photo) (video) SPAIN MOROCCO - Madrid - Morocco closes the diplomatic crisis that had been facing Spain for a year with the return of its ambassador in Madrid after the Spanish Government endorsed the Moroccan proposal of autonomy for the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara. (SENT). ANALYSIS ============= COLOMBIA ELECTIONS - Bogotá - The transparency of the electoral system raises doubts after the fiasco that turned the tally of votes for the Senate and the Lower House just 70 days before a crucial presidential election. (SENT) CHRONIC =========== MEXICO WATER - Mexico City - Deficiencies in irrigation systems, largely obsolete, and lack of technification are the main problems of a part of the Mexican agricultural sector, which is seen as the villain in the misuse of water.By Juan Manuel Ramírez G. (ENVIADA) (photo) LOLLAPALOOZA FESTIVAL - Santiago de Chile - The Lollapalooza festival concludes in Chile after two days full of music with artists such as Miley Cyrus or the rock band Foo Fighters among another hundred musicians who took over the Bicentennial Park Cerrillos after two years without the event due to the pandemic. (SENT) (photo) (video) BANGLADESH USA - Dhaka - Bangladesh served 100 days this Sunday since the United States imposed sanctions on its elite police force accused of serious human rights violations, a period that has coincided with a pause in what is known as “shootings” or extrajudicial deaths of alleged criminals.By Azad Majumder (SENT) (Archive resources on the phototeca.com: Code: 8013160198 and others) INTERVIEW ============== GERARDO ARREOLA - Mexico City - Mexican writer Gerardo Arreola, author of the book “Cuba, the future under debate”, says in an interview with Efe that the lack of decisions to solve economic problems and increased repression are not the best way to resolve the crisis on the island. By Gustavo Borges (SENT) (photo) amg/ie International Efe