San Marcos: What will happen to the applicants who bought the test? Rector responds

After canceling the 2022-II admission process of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), its rector, Jeri Ramón, explained what will happen to the applicants who cheated when buying the leaked test.

In this regard, Ramón pointed out that the corresponding investigations are already being carried out with the Office of the Prosecutor for the Prevention of Crime to identify offenders. “If it were detected that a student bought the test, those students will be flawed forever and will never be able to enter the university,” he told TV Peru.

Likewise, the rector stated that these bad practices have been carried out for years in the Dean of America, but that it is time to claim its image.

“You have to be brave to make this decision. I know there will be quite a few questions, but the image of San Marcos cannot continue to be violated. I want to make it clear that, if this has happened before, it will not happen again. This is a consequence of previous years. We have set the record of how the scores and the similes of the grades have been given, and today more than ever corruption must come out of San Marcos,” he added.

In search of not having to cancel another admission process due to further leaks, Ramón announced the reorganization of the Central Admission Office to optimize security measures in the preparation, application and grading of exams.

It should be noted that last week an “alleged leak” of the admission exam was reported. In addition, today a person reported a new leak, even showing the evidence on a television channel.

“This is supposed to be a third party who is not in the admission examination process. He comes out denouncing that the evidence had been leaked and showed it on the channel. We need to know who sent him evidence. I think that the most correct and ethical thing, due to the transparency and security of the process, is to cancel the examination,” he explained to the Andean Agency.

The rector of UNMSM asked to recall that the competition to enter San Marcos is very tough and that to achieve a vacancy for the Faculty of Medicine each young person must face another 75.

“If there are students who try so hard to study, who come from the most remote villages, without having family support, it is not fair that the one who has money and can buy the test take away a vacancy, leave it without the opportunity to study. That is why I have seen it convenient to cancel the full admission process, which includes the days of March 12, 13, 19 and 20, until new programming,” he said.

Regarding payment for the right to exam, Jeri Ramón emphasized that “the payment (as a right to the admission exam) of applicants is assured”. That is, those who retake the test on the dates to be announced will not have to make additional payment for it. No further information has been given about the days when the new tests will take place, he only focused on indicating that they will ensure that the leak does not happen once again.

“We ask for parents' understanding. We cannot allow students to enter buying tests and who have not dedicated themselves to studying. San Marcos is competition, San Marcos cannot afford to receive traders within our beloved alma mater,” he said.

KEEP READING