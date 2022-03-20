San Felipe, Baja California, records earthquake of magnitude 4.0

An earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers alerted the inhabitants of the city of San Felipe at 1:19 local time (7:19 UTC) today.



The movement had as its epicenter 70 km east of that population in the state of Baja California, according to preliminary information.

The impact on human victims and material damage caused by this telluric movement in the state of Baja California remains unestablished, given the recent events. In the



face of significant seismic activity, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) recommends not falling into rumors or false news and only reporting to official sources, such as the Civil Protection authorities, both local and state, as well as federal.



After a tremor, check your home for possible damage, use your cell phone only in case of emergency, do not light matches or candles until you make sure there is no gas leak and remember that aftershocks of the earthquake may occur, so it is important to be alert.



You can also take the following steps before an earthquake: prepare a civil protection plan, participate in evacuation drills, identify safety zones at home, school or workplace, and prepare an emergency backpack.



During an earthquake stay calm and stay in a safe zone, stay away from objects that may fall; if you are in a car, park and stay away from buildings, trees and poles; and if you are located on the coast, stay away from the beach and take refuge in high areas.

(Illustration: Jovani Perez/Infobae)

Earthquakes in Mexico

Mexico is located in an area of high geological activity , which exposes it to the constant risk of earthquakes. Proof of this were the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which caused great damage, however, they have not been the largest in the history of the country, despite being one of the most present in the memory of both nationals and foreigners.

On March 28, 1787, a colonial Oaxaca was shaken by what has been the strongest earthquake recorded in Mexico so far. With a magnitude of 8.6, it was followed by a tsunami that went 6 kilometers beyond the coast.

Experts from the Centre for Instrumentation and Seismic Recording (Cires) believe that it will be possible to repeat similar situations in the near future. These conclusions emerged from a study dated in 2009 that sought to analyze the aforementioned event. It was said then that there may be earthquakes of a similar magnitude on the coasts of Mexico and Central America. This is because this area has great potential for events of a geological nature, given its location in the so-called Guerrero Breach.

However, a smaller magnitude in a seismic event does not necessarily translate into a minor impact on buildings and infrastructure. Thus, in 1985 and 2017, the inhabitants of the capital, Mexico City, had to face the devastation resulting from two earthquakes that became a water part of their lives.

On September 19, 1985 occurred at 7:19 local time (13:19 UTC) with a magnitude of 8.2 and with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero. Since that earthquake many thought that something like this would not happen again. But it happened again exactly 32 years later.

In 2017, it happened at 13:14 local time (18:30 UTC), with epicenter in an area between the states of Puebla and Morelos. Then, the death toll reached 369.

