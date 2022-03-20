Sam Burns revalidates the title at the Valspar Championship

Writing Sports, 20 Mar The American Sam Burns revalidated the title on Sunday at the Valspar Championship, in which he won for the second year in a row, this time by beating his compatriot Davis Riley in the playoff at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor (Florida, United States). Both players finished the four rounds tied at 267 strokes (17 under par), one less than fellow American Justin Thomas, eighth in the world ranking, and the American and Matthew NeSmith. On the first extra hole, played on the 18th hole, the two golfers signed the pair, but on the second, played on the 16th, Burns hit a very long birdie putt that gave him the championship. Sam Burns, 25 years old and number 17 in the world, already has three titles on the PGA Tour. Last year he won the previous two: Valspar and the Sanderson Farms Championship. This year he had previously played six tournaments with a ninth place at Arnold Palmer as the best result and three missed cuts in a row. Davis Riley, also 25 years old and 399 in the ranking, had two titles as a professional, both in 2020 and in the second division of the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour. At Valspar he aspired to open his track record on the first circuit. Spaniard Jon Rahm will continue for the thirty-eighth consecutive week as the world number without having played, as his two threats, American Collin Morikawa and Norway's Viktor Hovland, finished in 68th and 33rd places. CHIEF

