Russia set an ultimatum for Mariupol and threatened the local government with a court martial if it does not hand over the southern Ukrainian city

Foto del domingo de tropas prorusas en un tanque en las afuera sde Mariupol Mar 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Russian Defense Ministry demanded local authorities in Mariupol to hand over the city to Russian forces by 5 a.m. local time on Monday (11 p.m. ET on Sunday), according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The news agency said that the Ministry of Defense would open humanitarian corridors to the city before 10 a.m. local time on Monday and “wants to receive a written response from Kiev to these proposals by 5:00 ″.

RIA Novosti attributed its information to the comments of the head of the National Center for Defense Management of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

“From 10 am to 12 pm - for all Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries is a temporary suspension of fighting along the route agreed with Ukraine. From 12 o'clock, there will be a simultaneous passage of humanitarian convoys with food, medicine and basic necessities,” said Mizintsev.

Calling on city officials to surrender, RIA Novosti quoted Mizintsev as saying: “We appeal to the odious bandits, who are responsible for hundreds of lives of innocent people, and now they call themselves representatives of the official local authorities, of this single city Mariupol.”

“It is you who now have the right to a historic election: either you are with your people, or you are with the bandits, otherwise the military tribunal that awaits you is just a minor thing that you have already deserved because of the despicable attitude towards your own citizens, as well as for the terrible crimes and provocations already arranged by you ”, said Mizintsev, according to RIA Novosti.

The bodies of people killed during the Russian invasion lie on the ground next to the graves of local residents buried in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022

Some 400,000 people have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks amid intense shelling that has cut off central electricity, heating and water supplies, according to local sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called the siege of Mariupol “an act of terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.”

NEGOTIATIONS WILL RESUME

In parallel to the fighting, hard work continues in several world capitals to re-seat the parties to a negotiating table.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu said today, talks to seek a way out of the conflict have progressed to “almost an agreement” on four of the six issues raised on the table.

In an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper Hürriyet, the head of Turkish diplomacy summarized the conclusions he drew from his travels to Moscow and Lviv (western Ukraine) last week, where he met his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Dimitro Kuleba, respectively.

The minister assured that there has already been a long way in the talks between the delegations of both sides, but that peace will require a meeting at the highest level, that is, between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky.

According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, delegations from both countries will resume their negotiations online this Monday, March 21, in an attempt to bring positions closer to the most controversial points and bring the possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky closer.

Previously, the parties had met in person on three occasions: on 28 February, 3 March and 7 March.

