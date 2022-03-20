Racing takes over the classic; beats Independiente 2-1

BUENOS AIRES (AP) - Racing Club knocked over the end and owned Avellaneda by beating 2-1 as a visitor to Independiente in the inter-zonal classic day of the Argentine Football League Cup.

In other derbies played on Saturday, San Lorenzo-Huracán and Colón-Union equalized scoreless, and Banfield beat Lanús 1-0 away.

This Sunday will be the turn of the Superclassic between River Plate and Boca Juniors, who will star in the “Monumental” stadium in the highlight of the seventh date.

A goal from Enzo Copetti, in 85 minutes, defined the lawsuit at the “Libertadores de América” stadium and provisionally catapulted Racing, the only undefeated in the competition, to the top of Zone A.

The visit had been advanced through Gabriel Hauche, after 3 minutes, and Independiente managed to level through Lucas González, at 55, also with a goal.

Fernando Gago's Racing had a very good first half, but in the second half he was overwhelmed by the host, who improved with the income of Alan Soñora and “Saltita” González at halftime.

Eduardo Domínguez's team was able to keep the three points, but a post and the great performance of goalkeeper Tomás “Chila” Gómez prevented them from doing so.

And the visit ended with an unexpected victory in his only associated play of the complement (great assistance from Facundo Mura for Copetti's accurate definition).

“We show that in an adverse context we know how to stand up. We must not take credit for the rival, who in the second half pushed us,” said the “Demon” Hauche after Racing's fourth victory in the last five classics.

In the “Nuevo Gasómetro” stadium, San Lorenzo and Huracán offered a poor neighborhood classic.

The “Cyclone” sought more and had its best chance at the feet of Ricardo Centurion, with a shot that went barely wide.

The “Globo”, which extended its losing streak (two wins and six draws) to eight official matches against its eternal rival, only worried about the end.

The classic of the city of Santa Fe was also indebted.

Colón, who has not beaten Unión in the “General Brigadier López” for nine years, featured the visiting goalkeeper, the Uruguayan Santiago Mele.

In “La Fortaleza”, Banfield extended his “paternity” over Lanús in the so-called “Southern Classic” of Greater Buenos Aires.

A leading goal by defender Luciano Lollo was enough for the “Taladro” to win the three points and climb to fifth place in Zone A. This could be invalidated because the ball was not correctly placed at the time of the execution of the previous corner.

Lanús, led by Jorge Almirón, is going through a crisis of results and shares the last position in Zone B. The “Granate” has seven matches (three draws and four defeats) without beating his classic rival.

This Sunday, in addition to the Superclassic dispute, the derbies of the cities of Rosario and La Plata will be played, between Central-Newell's and Gymnasia-Estudiantes, respectively.