Oliveira reigns in Mandalika, Marquez the most inopportune casualty

Juan Antonio Llados Lombok (Indonesia), 20 Mar The Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16), reigned on the Mandalika track, the scene of the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix, and in which the Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 v) played the most unexpected loss after suffering a brutal crash during free practice prior to the race. Márquez suffered up to four falls over the weekend in Indonesia, in the fourth he flew through the air and hit himself with a concussion that in the end advised him not to participate in a race in which rain was another major protagonist. While the Moto3 and Moto2 categories did not have any problems in their development, although the intermediate category was cut from 25 laps 16 due to the poor condition of the asphalt in corners 2, 3, 10 and 17, when preparations for the MotoGP category were to begin, a real deluge fell on Mandalika. The MotoGP race, after the decision to shorten the Moto2 race, was also reduced from 27 to 20 laps, but the rain played a decisive and, at times, worrying asset. The water led to a succession of delays that led to fear the cancellation of the race, but the truce given by the rain allowed the start to proceed with an hour and a quarter of delay, in extreme conditions of the track, in which the skills of the fastest riders in water came out, in many occasions those who do not have the greatest mechanical potential in their motorcycles. And although there were a number of changes in the opening minutes and everything seemed to foreshadow that it was going to be the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) who was going to impose his skills in those conditions, the figure of Oliveira emerged, who started from seventh position in the starting formation, and who with a firm pass and several fast laps of career left all his rivals. Miller also could not stand the pressure of those who came from behind, the French Johann Zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP22) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), who had achieved the best training time, although in the early part of the race he gave some signs of weakness but, with the passing of the laps it grew and in a spectacular comeback ended up taking second place. The best Spaniard in the category ended up being Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), who came to be in the fight for the leading positions but ultimately had to settle for fifth place, ahead of his teammate and MotoGP world champion in 2020, Joan Mir. The rider Somkiat Chantra (Kalex) gave his country, Thailand, the first victory in the motorcycling world championship by winning Moto2 with authority and solo after starring in several fast race laps to prove his creditworthiness in Mandalika, where he was accompanied on the podium by Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex), who was consolidated in the first position of the championship, with Arón Canet (Kalex), third. The Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda) won a solid and resounding victory, the first of the year, in Moto3, ahead of Spaniards Izan Guevara (GasGas) and Carlos Tatay (CFMoto). Foggia is the new leader of the world championship with 34 points, one more than Spaniard Sergio García Dols (GasGas), fourth in the race, and with fellow Spaniard Izan Guevara third with 28 points. CHIEF JLL/EA