Oliveira acknowledged that his good start allowed him to win

Lombok (Indonesia), 20 Mar Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16) acknowledged that much of the success of his victory was due to the good start he made because “without that good start the race would have been different for me, because behind the other drivers nothing could be seen because of the rain or, rather, because of the splashes of the water that was on the track.” “It was difficult to see and also understand the grip of the track, but after a few laps I saw that I could pull more, although it is quite difficult to do a race in these conditions because in a training session you have more time and you can manage the tires in another way, although luckily, I turned out well and I followed Jack (Miller), and there I have understood what I needed,” Oliveira recalled. “I was able to find a gap and overcome him,” he said of Miller and stated that “if there had been seven more laps I don't know what would have happened, because Fabio (Quartararo) was very strong behind, but luckily I was able to return to the podium and with a victory”, the Portuguese KTM rider was pleased. “I saw that 'Pecco' and Martín had problems with 'aquaplaning' on the first corner and I wasn't aware that there was so much water there, it was a matter of instinct to be able to roll with so much water,” he said. “There have only been two races but, obviously, we want to continue to maintain this position of strength in the following races and we don't want to get good positions in two or three races and that's it, we want to be ahead constantly and for that we have to work hard, as is the norm in this category, where there is a lot of competitiveness, as is he sees in Q2 with such equality so we focus on being fast and getting good results in the race,” he said. CHIEF JLL/EA