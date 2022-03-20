Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez falls in Indian Wells doubles final

Indian Wells (USA), 20 Mar Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez fell this Saturday in the Indian Wells men's doubles final with Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin against the pair formed by Americans John Isner and Jack Sock. Isner and Sock were proclaimed champions in the California desert tournament by beating Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (4) and 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes. González, 38, has already won the doubles titles of the Buenos Aires and Cordoba (Argentina) tournaments this year alongside Argentinian Andrés Molteni. In the Indian Wells women's doubles final, China's Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang won over USA's Asia Muhammad and Japan's Ena Shibahara 7-5 and 7-6 (4). Indian Wells will close its 2022 edition this Sunday with the individual finals. Poland's Iga Swiatek will face Greece's Maria Sakkari from 13:00 (20:00 GMT) while Spaniard Rafa Nadal will face American Taylor Fritz no earlier than 3pm (22:00 GMT).